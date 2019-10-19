OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma House legislators are about to take on a larger role in overseeing some state boards and commissions by regularly attending their public meetings and private executive sessions.
House Speaker Charles McCall announced Friday that oversight of 40 state boards and commissions will be divvied up among the House committees, with legislators attending board meetings to improve their understanding of state agencies and keep a closer eye on the appointed boards.
The boards McCall chose are just a fraction of Oklahoma’s nearly 200 governing bodies, but many correspond to state agencies and make decisions about how to spend funds appropriated by the Legislature.
In a news release, McCall said he might add additional boards in the future.