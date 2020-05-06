Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots are sorted in 2014 at the Tulsa County Election Board. With the coronavirus pandemic, many states have tried to push absentee voting for residents' safety. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Looks like Oklahoma absentee voters are going to need a notary after all.

Moving swiftly to negate a Monday Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling, Republican lawmakers expect to push legislation through the House of Representatives on Wednesday that would reinstate the notarization requirement thrown out by the court while making temporary allowances for the COVID-19 epidemic.

Senate Bill 1779, which originally dealt with "ballot harvesting," has been retooled by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, and is expected to be heard on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

Normally such swift action would not be possible, but on Monday the House suspended its procedural rules because of the epidemic-shortened legislative session.

Kannady said late Wednesday the bill is intended to make clear notarization will be required for absentee ballots in future elections but to provide a possible exception for the June 30 primary election that will also include State Question 802.

That exception would allow for non-notarized ballots if they are accompanied by a copy of the same identification required for in-person voting. The exception would only be allowed if the state is in a COVID-19 related state of emergency 45 days prior to an election.

Such a state of emergency is currently in effect.

House Democrats are likely to oppose the measure but unlikely to keep it from going through to the Senate.

State Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, who tried unsuccessfully this year to raise from 20 to 50 the maximum number of ballots any one person can notarize, said the Republicans' quick action reflects a misplaced concern about the consequences of making absentee voting easier.

"I'm not discounting the importance of election integrity," Blancett said. "Oklahoma has done an outstanding job. ... I think the fear is completely unfounded. At the same time I'm respectful of (the concern)."

But Blancett said she's not convinced election security is really the driving force behind the legislation.

"Increasing voter access could make for more competitive elections," she said.

A number of observers and officials of both parties are concerned the June 30 primary could be difficult. Many voters say they're worried about going to polling places because of the COVID-19 risk, while election officials say they may have trouble getting poll workers — many of whom are older and thus more vulnerable to the virus — for the same reason.

A coalition of voter advocacy groups, including the Oklahoma League of Women Voters, sued to have the state's notarization requirement thrown out. The court agreed state law is vague on the matter.

Kannady said he also agrees the current law is vague but believes notarization is necessary to guard against abuse.

Experts tend to agree that mail-in ballots are easier to illegally manipulate than in-person voting but say outright large scale fraud is rare in either case.

SB 1779 also includes emergency provisions for nursing homes and other facilities that may be under quarantine because of the epidemic.

Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.

Trending at tulsaworld.com

Featured video: 'Let's Talk' with higher education leaders

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

Recommended for you