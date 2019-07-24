A new Chandler Park splash park will open at 10 a.m. Friday.
The splash park is part of $3 million in improvements to Chandler that were funded through Tulsa County’s 2016 Vision Tulsa package. Other new park amenities include a playground, two covered picnic areas, a parking lot and fencing.
The splash park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through September, weather permitting. Admission is free.
“It’s got 31 separate elements (and) it circulates 1,000 gallons of water a minute,” said Tulsa County Parks Director Richard Bales. “So it’s a huge water splash park environment. It’s not like a typical splash pad you see.”
The splash park also includes two slides, large buckets that dump water, spray devices — including those that look like trees and flowers — and dozens of other elements.
Chandler Park, part of the Tulsa County park system, is at 6500 W. 21st St. The splash park was built across from the Chandler Park Community Center.
“You can’t miss it,” he said.