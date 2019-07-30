City Councilors Ben Kimbro and Jeannie Cue have big plans for Johnson Park.
“There are some really substantive conversations started with some private organizations and some private philanthropic (groups),” Kimbro said during an Improve Our Tulsa II town hall meeting Monday night.
The city has turned its back on the park for decades, said Kimbro, who lamented the fact that it is perhaps best known as the place where the city piled tree limbs during the 2008 ice storm.
“I think it’s high time that we did something much more useful with that particular park space,” he said.
Kimbro was one of about two dozen city officials who attended the town hall meeting at Memorial High School, 5840 S. Hudson Ave., to answer questions about the proposed $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package.
The mayor and City Council will hold one more town hall meeting on the proposal Tuesday before finalizing the package next month. It is expected to go to voters Nov. 12.
One element of the renewal package calls for giving each City Council district $1 million to spend on a community development project of its choice. The project would be selected in consultation with constituents and would have to be approved by a majority vote of the council.
Kimbro said he and Cue are considering pooling some of their districts’ funding to help pay for improvements to Johnson Park, 6002 S. Riverside Drive. Those dollars could be added to the $3 million already included for the park in the Improve Our Tulsa renewal package.
Speaking after his presentation, Kimbro told the Tulsa World that he would like to see the park become “something innovative, something unique that makes all of Tulsa want to go and visit and meet at Johnson Park.”
Two potential options are to use it for rugby or lacrosse fields or as home to an Ultimate Frisbee venue, Kimbro said.
“So there would be a number of athletic uses,” he said. “There would be a heavy focus on community outreach and youth professional and athletic development.”
In a change in format from last week’s Improve Our Tulsa town hall meeting, no public comments or questions were taken after the mayor and city councilors reviewed the proposal for those in attendance. Instead, city staff collected comment cards and distributed them to department heads and other city officials who were seated at tables outside the auditorium.
The 100 or so people in attendance were also encouraged to visit with city staff members there if they had questions.
Last week, the public was given an opportunity to ask general questions about the proposal after the mayor and city councilors presented it, with city staff available to answer specific questions afterward.
Two of those questions focused on why the renewal package does not provide any funding for the city’s golf courses. Regina Goodwin, who pressed the city for answers last week, was back Monday night with other golf enthusiasts.
“Last week they allowed me to have a question put in and they read it,” she said. “This week they took questions from us (on comment cards) but never read them.”
Bynum said all of the public’s questions were directed to city staff after the meeting so that people “could talk with the experts in each area.”
“We felt that would be a more efficient way for those questions to get answered,” the mayor said. “And then councilors and I are all available if you have any thoughts about particular elements of the proposal.”
Bynum said that after last week’s town hall meeting, city officials quickly realized that in this phase of the process the public’s questions about the proposal are quite specific.
“Rather than having that kind of jumbled up, we just had it set up where folks could just come out and ask the experts the questions,” the mayor said.
The proposal includes $427 million in streets and transportation projects, $193 million in capital projects and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund.
About two-thirds of the Improve Our Tulsa renewal funding would come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and a third from sales tax. The six-year renewal would begin in fiscal year 2020 and end midway through fiscal year 2026, which is the end of December 2025.
