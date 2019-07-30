The final town hall meeting on the Improve Our Tulsa II renewal proposal was held Tuesday night, and like nearly every other public discussion of the plan, it was a tame affair.
And that’s just fine with Mayor G.T. Bynum.
“I think the main thing is that people understood that this is not a wildly controversial, glitzy program,” the mayor said after his presentation at Booker T. Washington High School. “This is a bread and butter infrastructure program.”
The public will have another chance to comment on the proposed $639 million package Wednesday night, when the City Council takes comments at its regularly scheduled meeting.
Councilors are scheduled to vote on the final project list next week. The proposal will go to the public for a vote Nov. 12.
The Improve Our Tulsa II package is a continuation of the $918.7 million Improve Our Tulsa program approved by voters in 2013. It would run 6½ years and would require no tax increases.
About two-thirds of the funding for the package would come from bond sales, financed with existing property taxes, and a third would come from a sales tax continuation.
Bynum, in consultation with the City Council, initially proposed a six-year, $597 million package, but after a series of town hall meetings in April and May, city officials realized they had missed a few critical things.
“The first round we did, we realized we didn’t have enough money for fire truck replacement; we didn’t have any money for bridges; we didn’t have any money for matching grants and a number of other things,” the mayor said.
So the program’s length was extended six months, enough to raise $42 million. The renewal would begin in fiscal year 2020 and end midway through fiscal year 2026, which is the end of December 2025.
“I think people largely have been eager to get on board,” Bynum said of the proposed package.
Among those who haven’t been are some of Tulsa’s golfers, who have questioned why the proposal includes no additional funding for the city’s Page Belcher and Mohawk Park golf courses.
Bynum said last week that the golf courses simply didn’t make the cut, noting that only 30 percent of the $2.1 billion in identified city needs will be funded in the Improve Our Tulsa II program.
But on Tuesday night he held out some hope for golfers. The renewal package includes $30 million for the Park and Recreation Department, more than half of which is allocated for general facility improvements.
Moving forward, Bynum said, the city will work with neighborhood residents across Tulsa to identify how those dollars should be used in their local parks.
“Based on the feedback that we get there, (we will) really determine what people want for their parks, and I would include our golf courses,” he said. “I think because the golf course folks didn’t see it as a line-item, they thought the golf courses were totally excluded, and that is not the case.”
The Improve Our Tulsa renewal proposal includes $427 million in streets and transportation projects, $193 million in capital projects and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund.