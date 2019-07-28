The second of three town hall meetings on the proposed Improve Our Tulsa renewal package will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial High School, 5840 S. Hudson Ave.
The $639 million proposal is scheduled to go to voters Nov. 12.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and the City Council held five public meetings in April and May to discuss their initial plan, which totaled $597 million and would have run six years.
The mayor and councilors, using input from those meetings, later increased the proposal to $639 million and extended it to 6½ years. The additional funding will help pay for new Fire Department apparatus, bridge repairs, implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit system and other projects.
The renewal package includes $427 million in streets and transportation projects, $193 million in capital projects and $19 million for the city’s rainy day fund.
About two-thirds of the funding would come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and a third in sales tax. The renewal would begin in fiscal year 2020 and end midway through fiscal year 2026, which is the end of December 2025.
It does not include any tax increases.
The final town hall meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day