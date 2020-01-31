Inhofe

U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is pictured with Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., on Capitol Hill. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press file

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Friday morning he expects President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to end Friday night.

"We'll have four hours of debate," Inhofe said by telephone. "We're going to hear more of the same thing. There will be a lot of yelling and screaming ... and then we're going to vote."

Some observers say the final vote might be postponed until Saturday morning, but Inhofe believes his colleagues are more intent on getting the trial over with.

"It's painful to have to go through, quite frankly," he said.

Inhofe's colleague, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, said he wasn't so sure when the trial will end. He said some Democrats, especially those running for president, want to get it over as much as Republicans, while others seem inclined to extend the proceedings as long as possible.

"We have a responsibility, as the Senate, to try to find out the truth," Lankford said. "But it's been a challenge trying to figure out what's just the politics of all this."

In any event, no one expects Trump to be convicted or removed from office. Inhofe, especially, seemed perturbed about the time put into the proceedings.

Inhofe said Trump "hasn't done anything wrong" and the charges against him are far less serious than the ones against former President Bill Clinton, who Inhofe said, "committed crimes."

Clinton was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate in 1999 on a charge of perjury related to his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Trump was impeached on charges of obstruction and abuse of power related to his efforts to get the Ukranian government to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. After the articles of impeachment were issued, the Government Accountability Office said the Trump administration broke the law by withholding military aid to Ukraine without the consent of Congress.

Inhofe, though, said Trump did nothing seriously out of line and Democrats are hypocritical to criticize the president for withholding military aid to Ukraine because they have in the past opposed such assistance.

Lankford acknowledged an argument can be made that Trump may have done something he shouldn't have, but that it doesn't merit removal. But Lankford said he ultimately rejects that line of thought, too.

"The House impeachment managers did a great job of laying out their case," Lankford said, "but when you pull it out into the sunlight, it does not hold up."

Any hold on Ukranian aid, he said, was "so short the Ukranian leaders didn't know it."

Lankford said Ukraine ultimately received the assistance at about the same time it had the past three years.

That may not address the underlying issue — whether Trump used his office to coerce a foreign leader to attack a political rival — but Lankford is satisfied the president did nothing to justify removal.

Amazingly, Lankford's nightly Facebook updates on the impeachment have attracted at least 100,000 viewers each and one or two have topped 1 million.

"People are interested," he said. "They just don't have 10 hours to watch it every day."

How we got here: Timeline charts events leading to Trump impeachment inquiry

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

Recommended for you