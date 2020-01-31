U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Friday morning he expects President Donald Trump's impeachment trial to end Friday night.
"We'll have four hours of debate," Inhofe said by telephone. "We're going to hear more of the same thing. There will be a lot of yelling and screaming ... and then we're going to vote."
Some observers say the final vote might be postponed until Saturday morning, but Inhofe believes his colleagues are more intent on getting the trial over with.
"It's painful to have to go through, quite frankly," he said.
Inhofe's colleague, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, said he wasn't so sure when the trial will end. He said some Democrats, especially those running for president, want to get it over as much as Republicans, while others seem inclined to extend the proceedings as long as possible.
"We have a responsibility, as the Senate, to try to find out the truth," Lankford said. "But it's been a challenge trying to figure out what's just the politics of all this."
In any event, no one expects Trump to be convicted or removed from office. Inhofe, especially, seemed perturbed about the time put into the proceedings.
Inhofe said Trump "hasn't done anything wrong" and the charges against him are far less serious than the ones against former President Bill Clinton, who Inhofe said, "committed crimes."
Clinton was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate in 1999 on a charge of perjury related to his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Trump was impeached on charges of obstruction and abuse of power related to his efforts to get the Ukranian government to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. After the articles of impeachment were issued, the Government Accountability Office said the Trump administration broke the law by withholding military aid to Ukraine without the consent of Congress.
Inhofe, though, said Trump did nothing seriously out of line and Democrats are hypocritical to criticize the president for withholding military aid to Ukraine because they have in the past opposed such assistance.
Lankford acknowledged an argument can be made that Trump may have done something he shouldn't have, but that it doesn't merit removal. But Lankford said he ultimately rejects that line of thought, too.
"The House impeachment managers did a great job of laying out their case," Lankford said, "but when you pull it out into the sunlight, it does not hold up."
Any hold on Ukranian aid, he said, was "so short the Ukranian leaders didn't know it."
Lankford said Ukraine ultimately received the assistance at about the same time it had the past three years.
That may not address the underlying issue — whether Trump used his office to coerce a foreign leader to attack a political rival — but Lankford is satisfied the president did nothing to justify removal.
Amazingly, Lankford's nightly Facebook updates on the impeachment have attracted at least 100,000 viewers each and one or two have topped 1 million.
"People are interested," he said. "They just don't have 10 hours to watch it every day."
Looking back at events prior to the announcement
A whistleblower's complaint reportedly says President Donald Trump made an inappropriate, even alarming "promise" involving Ukraine. Media reports since that time have added a flurry of recent disclosures related to Trump and top advisers on Ukraine that are drawing scrutiny.
Leading Democratic investigators question whether Trump briefly withheld security aid to Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian government and new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to conduct investigations that might help him politically. Trump did not deny discussing an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden with Zelenskiy.
Here's a brief timeline of relevant facts and events.
May 9, 2019
— May 9, 2019: Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, acknowledges he plans to travel to Ukraine to urge the new government to investigate the role Biden's son Hunter had in a gas company owned by a Ukrainian businessman. Giuliani says he will also press for a review of allegations circulating in conservative circles that Ukraine may have helped Hillary Clinton's campaign. Giuliani cancels the trip amid criticism but continues his lobbying campaign over ensuing months.
July 25, 2019
—July 25, 2019: Zelenskiy and Trump have a phone conversation. The Ukrainian readout describes Trump as "convinced that the new Ukrainian government will be able to quickly improve image of Ukraine, complete investigation of corruption cases, which inhibited the interaction between Ukraine and the USA." A less detailed White House readout said Trump called Zelenskiy "to congratulate him on his recent election."
Aug. 12, 2019
-- Aug. 12, 2019: The inspector general of the intelligence community receives a complaint from a whistleblower describing an "urgent concern." Over the ensuing two weeks, Inspector General Michael Atkinson investigates the complaint, determines that it meets the definition of an "urgent concern," which could include a violation of the law or an executive order, and finds the complaint "credible."
Aug. 28, 2019
—Aug. 28, 2019: Politico reports that Trump has put a hold on $250 million in military aid to Ukraine.
Sept. 9, 2019
—Sept. 9, 2019: Atkinson reveals the existence of the whistleblower's complaint to lawmakers and the refusal of the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, to transmit it to the intelligence committees as directed by the law. Atkinson notes that Maguire disagreed with his conclusions and appeared to be treating the complaint differently than in similar past cases.
Separately, three House committees announce a joint investigation into Giuliani's activities in Ukraine, writing the administration seeking information and documents about Trump's and Giuliani's efforts "to coerce the Ukrainian government into pursuing two politically-motivated investigations under the guise of anti-corruption activity."
Sept. 11-12, 2019
—Sept. 11-12, 2019: In advance of a Senate Appropriations Committee vote designed to force the release of the $250 million military aid package, the administration relents and frees up the military aid, along with $142 billion in State Department funds. The panel is laden with Republicans sympathetic to Ukraine.
Sept. 13, 2019
—Sept. 13, 2019: The House intelligence committee chairman, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., demands in letters that the whistleblower complaint be turned over to him in keeping with the law and past practice. Maguire refuses, and Schiff issues a subpoena for the complaint on Sept. 13. Maguire again refuses, claiming Schiff does not have a right to the document under a technical reading of the stature because the complaint concerns the "conduct by someone outside the intelligence community." Maguire also says he is too busy to immediately testify before Schiff's committee. A hearing is slated for Sept. 26.
Sept. 19, 2019
—Sept. 19, 2019: The Washington Post and The New York Times report that the whistleblower's complaint involves Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. Giuliani makes an appearance on CNN and acknowledges he pressed Ukraine to investigate Biden.
Sept. 20, 2019
—Sept. 20, 2019: Trump is asked if he brought up Biden in the call with Zelenskiy. He replies, "It doesn't matter what I discussed." He also uses the moment to urge the media "to look into" Biden's background with Ukraine. A person who was briefed on the call said Trump urged Zelenskiy to investigate Biden's son, Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.
But media report Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of Biden. Democrats condemn what they see as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now believed to be the heart of the explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.
Sept. 23, 2019
--Sept. 23, 2019: President Donald Trump himself suggests that he raised former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son in a summer phone call with Ukraine's new leader. On Sept. 24, just prior to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of an impeachment inquiry, Trump pledges to release a transcript of the call.