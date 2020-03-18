Oklahoma's two senators

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford (left) and Jim Inhofe. Tulsa World and Associated Press file photos

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s U.S. senators on Wednesday cast two of only eight votes against a bill to add emergency relief money to Medicaid, food stamps, unemployment and other programs. The bill would also ensure free testing for the coronavirus.

The bill was approved 90-8 and was signed Wednesday night by President Donald Trump.

Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford said the provisions requiring businesses to grant sick and family leave to employees could make a bad situation worse for employers struggling through economic uncertainty.

The measure, called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, was approved by the House early Saturday, with support from Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore; Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City; and Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne. Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Tulsa voted against it. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who was been dealing with a family medical situation, was absent.

