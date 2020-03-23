Inhofe

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., is pictured March 20 in D.C. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Sounding as if he can’t believe it himself, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued Monday to advocate for a huge federal spending bill on Monday to ward off COVID-19 and its effect on the U.S. economy.

“It’s almost disgusting to me, to have to pay this amount, but it has to be done,” Inhofe said in a morning news conference.

Inhofe, like other Republicans, was fuming because Democrats had blocked a bill that had grown to at least $1.6 trillion.

The bill also includes what Inhofe said are fixes to a bill he voted against last week.

Inhofe could generally be counted on to oppose such spending. This particular bill is likely to be more than twice as expensive, not adjusted for inflation, as the stimulus bill put through by Democrats and the Obama administration during the recession of more than a decade ago, and Inhofe has never stopped criticizing that one.

Inhofe insisted there is no comparison.

“That wasn’t even a crisis,” he said.

The International Monetary Fund considers the period that began with a real estate collapse in 2007 the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

It did not, however, include a deadly virus for which there is no vaccine.

“Anything we do wrong results in people dying,” Inhofe said.

Although Inhofe complained about Democratic opposition to some aspects of the Senate bill, he admitted they might have a point on at least one: a $500 billion discretionary fund, to be controlled by the Trump administration, that some Democrats have called a “slush fund.”

“I don’t take issue with that,” he said. “That amount might be too excessive. It’s there in case they misguessed some things or there are things we didn’t think of. Call it a slush fund, call it whatever you want, it’s there for a reason.”

Asked about Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s decision to order the city’s restaurants and bars closed, Inhofe said, “I don’t think he had much of a choice.”

Video: Oklahoma reports second COVID-19 death

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

Recommended for you