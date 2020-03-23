Sounding as if he can’t believe it himself, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued Monday to advocate for a huge federal spending bill on Monday to ward off COVID-19 and its effect on the U.S. economy.
“It’s almost disgusting to me, to have to pay this amount, but it has to be done,” Inhofe said in a morning news conference.
Inhofe, like other Republicans, was fuming because Democrats had blocked a bill that had grown to at least $1.6 trillion.
The bill also includes what Inhofe said are fixes to a bill he voted against last week.
Inhofe could generally be counted on to oppose such spending. This particular bill is likely to be more than twice as expensive, not adjusted for inflation, as the stimulus bill put through by Democrats and the Obama administration during the recession of more than a decade ago, and Inhofe has never stopped criticizing that one.
Inhofe insisted there is no comparison.
“That wasn’t even a crisis,” he said.
The International Monetary Fund considers the period that began with a real estate collapse in 2007 the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
It did not, however, include a deadly virus for which there is no vaccine.
“Anything we do wrong results in people dying,” Inhofe said.
Although Inhofe complained about Democratic opposition to some aspects of the Senate bill, he admitted they might have a point on at least one: a $500 billion discretionary fund, to be controlled by the Trump administration, that some Democrats have called a “slush fund.”
“I don’t take issue with that,” he said. “That amount might be too excessive. It’s there in case they misguessed some things or there are things we didn’t think of. Call it a slush fund, call it whatever you want, it’s there for a reason.”
Asked about Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s decision to order the city’s restaurants and bars closed, Inhofe said, “I don’t think he had much of a choice.”
Video: Oklahoma reports second COVID-19 death
Italy - 63,927 cases, 6,077 deaths
People stand apart as they line up to enter a supermarket in Rome on March 20.
In Italy, several
northern towns are on army-guarded lockdowns.
Italy’s 62 million people were told to mostly stay home, but Chinese Red Cross volunteers have criticized the populace for not taking the quarantine seriously.
Italian authorities say too many people are violating last week’s national decree, which allows people to leave homes to go to workplaces, buy food or other necessities or for brief strolls outside to walk dogs or get exercise. Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Bergamo is the epicenter of the hardest-hit province of Italy’s hardest-hit region, Lombardy, the site of hundreds of coronavirus deaths. Families here are deprived of a bedside farewell with virus-stricken loved ones, or even a traditional funeral, and the cemetery is so overwhelmed by the number of dead that military trucks transported 65 bodies to a neighboring region for cremation this week.
People on the front lines of the virus fight, including hospital officials, funeral operators, city administrators and union leaders, told The Associated Press that Bergamo’s crisis might have been prevented had their individual requests to create a red zone around the area as early as Feb. 23 been heeded.
Instead, strict containment measures were extended to Bergamo only on March 8, two weeks later, without ever isolating two valley towns where the outbreak was first recorded.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Iran - 23,049 cases, 1,812 deaths
A man disinfects the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, on Saturday, March 7.
Iran will set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the country's outbreak. Authorities on March 6 warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities.
Although Iran has one of the Mideast's best medical services, its hospitals appear to be overwhelmed and; authorities have asked for 172 million masks from abroad. It also has asked the International Monetary Fund for $5 billion, the first such loan for Iran since 1962.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
Spain - 33,089 cases, 2,206 deaths
Via Laietana street is deserted as authorities control public movements in Barcelona.
Spain on March 12 ordered its first mandatory lockdown, confining more than 60,000 people to four towns. The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds at public events in high-risk areas.
Spanish health authorities say intensive care units in the hardest-hit areas of Spain are close to their limit. The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients without serious breathing problems.
Spaniards are beginning their second week of confinement as worry spreads for the collapse of the country’s health care system amid an influx of COVID-19 patients requiring assisted respiration.
The Spanish government is seeking parliament approval to extend the state emergency for two more weeks until April 11, but harsher measures like halting overall industrial production have been ruled out.
No incoming travelers from outside Europe’s Schengen border area are allowed into the country starting from March 23.
Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
United States: 41,511 cases, 499 deaths
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing March 20. Also Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left), Vice President Mike Pence, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Trump invoked emergency powers that allow him to compel manufacturers to deal with the pandemic.
Congress rushed to pass a $1 trillion emergency package to shore up the sinking economy and help households pull through the crisis, with the first of two possible rounds of relief checks consisting of payments of $1,000 per adult and $500 for each child.
On March 13, Trump announced testing would be expanded from public health labs to private firms including Lab Corps and Quest Diagnostics, in addition to expanded criteria for testing.
Among the new recommendations: Over the next half month, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home. The administration did not say how old people should be to follow the advice to stay home.
Evan Vucci/Associated Press
Germany - 28,798 cases, 118 deaths
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a news conference March 22. German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbors, leading to queues at some crossings, German police launched new controls at the usually check-free borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on Monday. Police turned back some pedestrians at Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.
Michael Kappeler/Associated Press
France - 16,928 cases, 676 deaths
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
The country has closed about 120 schools and may shut more. For now, around 35,000 students are affected, primarily in Brittany and a region north of Paris with clusters of the new virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a tweet Tuesday that the government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks in order to ensure their distribution to virus patients and health workers.
The Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, is hanging in a vacant room:
The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, had been closed as its 2,300 workers expressed fears the site’s international appeal could make it a prime target.
Francois Mori/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 5,903 cases, 290 deaths
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
On March 16, Johnson told people to eliminate unnecessary contact with others, working from home where possible and avoiding bars, restaurants, theaters and other venues.
Britain is one of the few European countries not to order the mass closure of schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has started to change. The governments of Scotland and Wales both say schools will close Friday.
England has not yet closed schools, but a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an announcement will be made “imminently.”
Henry Nicholls/Associated Press
China - 81,454 cases, 3,274 deaths
China is relaxing travel restrictions in the hardest-hit virus province of Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.
At the same time, China is stepping up measures to prevent the virus from being brought back from overseas, requiring international flights into Beijing to first stop at airports outside the capital for inspection.
Beijing's city government is requiring that the number of people in each office be limited to no more than 50% of usual staffing levels. Protective face masks are required, and office workers must be seated at least 3.3 feet apart. Workers are not supposed to face each other when eating.
Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.
Chinese factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are gradually reopening but aren't expected to reach normal production until at least April.
Wuhan has closed emergency field hospitals, and China has sent personal protective gear and medical experts to Italy, Iran and other nations.
Andy Wong/Associated Press
Netherlands - 4,763 cases, 214 deaths
One of Amsterdam's world famous coffee shops is scanning clients for fever in the Netherlands.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
South Korea - 8,961 cases, 111 deaths
The stadium's seats sit empty during a Korean Basketball League match in Incheon, South Korea, on Feb. 26, 2020. The basketball game was held without spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.
In the capital of Seoul, drive-through virus testing centers began operating, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs. Troops were also dispatched across the city to spray streets and alleys with disinfectants.
The province surrounding Seoul has threatened to shut down nearly 140 churches; an administrative order requires the churches to list the names of attendants, screen them for fever and ensure that they wear masks and are at least 2 meters apart until March 29. Churches that fail to abide by the order may be closed and fine as much as $2,400. More than 70 of the province’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to gatherings at Protestant churches; 46 came from one small church.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
A third delay of new school terms nationwide would have them reopening April 6, five weeks later than usual.
Yun Tai-hyun/Associated Press
Switzerland - 7,776 cases, 100 deaths
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland.
Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national soccer league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Patrick Seeger/AP file
Japan - 1,101 cases, 41 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A shrine maiden wears a mask while working in a booth at Enoshima Shrine in Fujisawa, Japan, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
called for schools across the country to close for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
Abe acknowledged that postponing this year's
Summer Olympics could be unavoidable. Canada and Australia added to the pressure on Olympic organizers by suggesting they wouldn't send athletes to Tokyo this summer. The International Olympic Committee said it would examine the situation over the next few weeks.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 79 deaths
Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq had closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals, but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.
Iraq has seen 20 deaths, Egypt 14 deaths, Turkey 30 deaths, Bahrain two deaths, Pakistan six deaths, Afghanistan one death, United Arab Emirates, two deaths and Lebanon four deaths.
Panic broke out in Iraq after authorities announced a weeklong curfew late on Sunday. The curfew, which is set to begin late Tuesday, includes the suspension of all flights from Baghdad's international airport.
Pakistan reported a surge of 41 new cases in its Sindh province, which borders Iran. Authorities there have closed schools and universities, and postponed an annual military parade planned for March 23.
In Dubai authorities announced all bars and pubs would be closed through the end of the month. Community pools across Dubai were locked on Monday, closed by developers for the same period.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.
Anmar Khalil/Associated Press
Central and South America - 56 deaths
The Obelisk monument is illuminated with the colors to symbolize the Italian national flag in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The government of El Salvador has announced it will no longer receive deportation flights from the United States or Mexico "until further notice," to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Argentina: 4 deaths
Brazil: 25 deaths
Ecuador: 14 deaths
Guyana: 1 death
Panama: 3 deaths
Guatemala: 1 death
Costa Rica: 2 deaths
Mexico: 2 deaths
Chile: 1 death
Peru: 5 deaths
Paraguay: 1 death
Colombia: 2 deaths
Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press
Belgium - 3,743 cases, 88 deaths
People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies in Brussels on March 18. Belgium tightened lockdown measures starting Wednesday.
Francisco Seco/Associated Press
Africa - about 650 cases
A video of outbreak spread in West Africa in 2014 plays on a laptop at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., on March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus.
World Health Organization warned that the virus is spreading quickly in Africa. “About 10 days ago we had about five countries” with the virus, said WHO’s Africa chief, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti. Now 35 of Africa’s 54 countries have cases.
Forty-three countries have testing capability, up from two when the outbreak began. By Monday, countries will have 60,000 testing kits.
On March 19, Senegal closed its airspace. Angola and Cameroon shut air, land and sea borders. Rwanda blocked all commercial flights for a month. The island nation of Mauritius closed its border after announcing its first case.
South Africa said it would install a new fence on both sides of its main border post with Zimbabwe. South Africa has the most cases in sub-Saharan Africa. Zimbabwe has reported none.
Some African nations also began cracking down on alcohol sales. South Africa said all places that sell alcohol for drinking on site must close from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Andrew Harnik/AP file
Philippines - 462 cases, 33 deaths
Catholic nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of masked devotees during Ash Wednesday rites Feb. 26, 2020, in Paranaque, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has recommended sprinkling ash on the head of devotees instead of using it to mark foreheads with a cross to avoid physical contact and fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the Lenten period in places of worship.
The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed with no trading March 17 after the president placed the northern part of the country including Manila in quarantine.
Most office work and mass transit on Luzon Island, including Manila, will be suspended for a month. Public movement will be restricted and large gatherings banned except for medical and other emergencies.
Banks, hospitals, drugstores and supermarkets will remain open but only one family member can make such trips and should observe “social distancing.”
Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Greece - 624 cases, 16 deaths
Tourists wearing protective masks watch a change of Presidential Guards in front of the parliament in Athens on March 15.
Greek supermarkets will restrict the flow of customers entering the premises from Monday.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Yorgos Karahalis/Associated Press
India - 425 cases, 8 deaths
Indian students hold a placard during an awareness rally for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, March 6. With the virus now spreading communally in the country of 1.4 billion, authorities are scrambling.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
Indian authorities said March 17 that they are not expanding testing for the virus; testing is limited to those who have traveled from affected countries or come in contact with a confirmed case and show symptoms after two weeks of quarantine. Only about 100 tests per day are being done, despite the capacity for as many as 6,000.
All passengers — including Indian citizens — will be barred from entering the country on flights from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom after March 17. Travelers coming from or transiting through the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Arrivals from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany are already subject to similar restrictions, while many border points with neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been shut.
India's tourist ministry announced this week that it is shutting down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Mahesh Kumar/Associated Press
Australia - 1,682 cases, 7 deaths
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on March 8 from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said March 17 that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding.
Queensland state Sen. Susan McDonald said she tested positive on March 16.
Rod McGuirk/Associated Press file
Poland - 649 cases, 7 deaths
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
The western Poznan region closed all schools, kindergartens, sports centers and the zoo.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Thailand - 721 cases, 1 death
A mascot of the Bangkok Mass Transit System stands wearing a face mask during a campaign to wear masks and wash hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home.
Government-run educational institutions through university level will be closed for two weeks starting March 18, initially in Bangkok and adjoining suburban provinces. The government announced plans to create temporary six-month jobs but gave no details.
Gathering places such as bars, karaoke parlors, movie theaters, gymnasiums, boxing stadiums and other sports venues will be subject to closures as ordered by provincial governors. Such venues in Bangkok will be also be closed for two weeks beginning March 18.
All people arriving from China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Iran and Italy are required to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
Taiwan - 153 cases, 2 death
People wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press
Israel - 1,238 cases, 1 death
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers during the Easter holiday. The Palestinian Health Ministry meanwhile said it was preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Among other measures, Israeli health officials have put out public advisories ordering tens of thousands of people into protective home quarantine.
Ariel Schalit/Associated Press
Singapore - 432 cases
Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Feb. 11, 2020.
Starting March 15, travelers from Italy, Spain, France and Germany will not be allowed to enter the Southeast Asian city-state. Singapore earlier banned those from South Korea, Iran and China.
Church services in Singapore have been broadcast online to keep people from crowded sanctuaries. All ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more are to be deferred or canceled.
Danial Hakim/Associated Press
Hong Kong - 273 cases, 4 deaths
Foreign non-residents of Hong Kong will be barred from entering the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for 14 days beginning March 25.
The Asian financial hub will also ban travelers from mainland China, along with the nearby Chinese region of Macao and the self-governing island of Taiwan that is claimed by Beijing, if they have visited foreign countries over the past two weeks.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Russia - 438 cases, 1 death
Medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow.
Russia's government has been monitoring public transit amid the COVID-19 spread. Chinese Nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to Russia as flights to China were grounded.
Pavel Gwldolovkin/Associated Press
