Anyone with lingering concerns that the city of Tulsa might get rid of its golf courses should have been at Page Belcher or Mohawk Park golf courses on Tuesday.
They might have bumped into the five city councilors who spent several hours of the glorious fall day touring the facilities. Councilors walked through the clubhouses, drove the courses in carts, poked around in the sand traps, walked over not-so-sturdy bridges, and even took a few hacks at the little round ball.
It was not always pretty — the courses or the swings — but councilors seemed to come away with an appreciation for the golf courses and the need to keep them properly maintained.
“I am much more aware of the opportunity or service that it (public golf courses) provides our citizens,” said Councilor Cass Fahler. “I think we probably need to move it up on the radar. There are a lot more people that utilize our four golf courses than I ever expected.”
Tuesday’s outing was arranged by Councilor Jeannie Cue, whose district includes Page Belcher and who is working with city officials to come up with long-term plans to improve the city-owned courses. Councilors Phil Lakin, Crista Patrick and Vanessa Hall-Harper also made the trip.
The effort to learn more about the golf courses was a response in part to complaints from local golfers that the city has not done enough to maintain its courses. The criticism grew louder and more intense this summer after the city failed to include funding specifically for the golf courses in its proposed $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package.
Cue said she arranged the tour to help councilors understand how important the golf courses are to local residents and to the city.
“People love our golf courses,” she said. “They are important to them, and they come out and play together, and that is a passion for them. It’s very important to keep them open.”
That was the message Cue shared with golfers she met Tuesday. She ended a conversation with a man at Mohawk Park Golf Course by telling him the city does not want to close its golf courses.
“I just want to verify” that, she said.
Paul Hall’s remarks to councilors were typical of what councilors heard from golfers all day — a lot of praise mixed with some minor concerns. As he prepared to tee off at Mohawk Park, Hall told councilors that the golf course sometimes floods, making it impossible to play. He would also like to see the course get modern carts with GPS systems to track balls.
But Hall, who has been playing at Mohawk for more than 40 years, made clear that he values the course and believes it’s worth keeping.
“We love the course. Keep having courses,” said Hall, 59. “It’s getting to be too few courses, it seems like. I think it’s part of what a city should provide for its residents. (It) keeps the gut down and keeps me in shape. I think it’s a good thing for everybody.”
The city’s golf courses are managed by Tulsa Golf, the local arm of Billy Casper Golf. Page Belcher and Mohawk Park each have two 18-hole courses. Since 2014, when Tulsa Golf assumed responsibility for all expenses for the courses, they have combined to average 102,145 rounds a year and been subsidized by the city an average of $102,639 annually, according to Tulsa Golf.
Parks Director Anna America toured Mohawk Park with councilors Tuesday morning. She said afterward that the city continues to look into all possible options — excluding selling the courses — to ensure their long-term viability.
She said given the city’s limited funding, the question to be answered is, “How do you find a way to invest those (dollars) in the most beneficial way that maintains what we’ve got, improves where we can but does it in a cost-effective way?”
More than one city councilor Tuesday expressed a willingness to consider a public-private partnership — a possibility of which America has spoken. Patrick and Fahler said they would be interested in exploring that option.
“It does appear to me that a public-private partnership might be effective,” Patrick said. “I mean, it’s been effective for things like the zoo.”
Patrick and other councilors who toured the courses said they need to examine the issue more before advocating for a specific funding solution.
“I don’t have a sense of how we go forward,” said Lakin, the council chairman.
But he insisted that it’s the city’s responsibility to take care of its assets, whether it’s the golf courses or the Performing Arts Center.
“We saw things of concern to any golfer” Lakin said of the Mohawk Park courses. “If you can’t use the sand traps, then that’s obviously a problem. … The maintenance workers have done as best as they can given the limited resources they have to maintain the courses, but it’s not a maintenance problem; it’s a rehabilitation problem.
"They can't maintain the course because it's too far in disrepair."