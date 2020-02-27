The wife of the current front-runner in the Democratic campaign and a celebrity supporting a hopeful with Oklahoma ties paid visits to Tulsa as early voting began Thursday in the state’s presidential primary.
Jane Sanders, wife of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, toured Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District, while activist and actor Ashley Judd appeared at a campaign event for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a brewery.
Sanders and Judd used their Tulsa stops to push the electability of their respective candidates in the still-crowded field of Democrats.
Sanders’ first stop was the Greenwood Chamber Archives Art and Curio, 116. N. Greenwood Ave., as part of a Black Wall Street tour.
There, Patricia Breeckner, who owns Natural Health Clinic at 112 N. Greenwood Ave., gave Sanders a quick historical rundown of the Greenwood District, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“It really was a massacre,” said Sanders upon hearing details of the event. “This history is not known. That’s why I’m here.”
She then stopped inside nearby King Architectural Solutions, 108 N. Greenwood Ave., where owner Matt King, whose business has operated on Black Wall Street for the last five years, expressed concern about the decline in black business ownership.
“There is so much history here that you can’t ignore that,” said King, who described himself as a moderate Democrat favoring Pete Buttigieg because the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor is a centrist.
Sanders ended the tour with a trip to Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge Coffee Shop at the GreenArch Building, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., to meet with merchants and clergy members.
She asked what was a pressing need for the area. The Rev. W.R. Casey, head of the Christian Ministers Alliance, simply uttered “economic development” in response.
Sanders was later asked whether Bernie Sanders’ so-called “revolution” would incorporate black interests.
“He’s an inclusive person,” she said, touting her husband’s work advocating for minority causes as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and as a senator. “That’s what he’s done his whole life.”
Hours later, a crowd gathered a little more than a mile away at Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., to hear what Warren has done her whole life and why Judd endorses her.
“(Warren) stands for something without standing against people, and that’s what I admire and respect about her,” Judd said.
It’s worth noting that the brewery’s owners were stunned to learn that a political event was being hosted in their building Thursday evening, for the purpose was not specified when reservations for the space were made, according to a news release from the business.
“Cabin Boys endorses craft beer and not politicians,” the release states. “While we were surprised … our doors are open to our community and visitors to Tulsa and we’re happy Ms. Judd stopped by to have a beer.”
After a graceful and almost unnoticed entrance, Judd greeted those seated around tables and lining the walls in the back room with a disarming “Hi, y’all” before launching into a personal anecdote paralleling her and her family’s life experiences with those of Warren.
The casual setting lacked a microphone, so listeners were attentive as they leaned in to hear.
Judd highlighted Warren’s difficult early life experiences, such as growing up in a family “on the ragged edge of the middle class” and getting fired from her job as a special education teacher because she was pregnant, but she contrasted the difficulty with Warren’s illustrated resilience — her going to law school, becoming the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts and creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
“When the going gets tough, don’t count Elizabeth Warren out,” Judd said, encouraging voters to go to the polls.
Warren’s hand in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a point a handful of Tulsa attendees mentioned when explaining their support for or interest in Warren as a candidate; saying she has already proved she has what it takes.
John Dowdell, 38, said he has been impressed with what Warren has had to say, and his brother, Thomas Dowdell, 35, echoed his sentiments, saying Warren is “the smartest person on the debate stage.”
“She’s exactly what we need,” John Dowdell added, noting that he’s “hungry for leadership” and “tired of being ashamed of the creature in the Oval Office.”
Sally Scimeca, 31, said having a female candidate as accessible as Warren is “amazing,” plus “she’s an Okie. You gotta support your roots.”
The yearning to see a woman break the glass ceiling to the presidency was arguably the most uniting issue among the crowd.
Longtime friends Sue Corley and Carla Harrison, both in their mid-60s, put it plainly.
“It’s time for a woman in the White House,” Harrison said.
“And we’re going to put one in there,” Corley added.
FEATURED VIDEO