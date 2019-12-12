It was no surprise that the name of the late John Hope Franklin was invoked during the 400 Years of African American History Commission’s presentation at Tulsa’s Central Library on Thursday night.
Franklin, who grew up in Tulsa and is arguably its most decorated scholar, pioneered the entire field of African American history. He is still revered for his academic rigor, insights into the American experience, and integrity.
“I remember when he was chair of the scholarly advisory board at the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” said that institution’s associate director for curatorial affairs, Rex Ellis. “His watchword to us was that we must tell the unadulterated truth. He agonized over half-truths that had been told about our history, either to make it presentable to certain constituents or to puff up special donors or just relying on somebody relying on shoddy and inaccurate history.
“He constantly reminded us that the history our museum tells had to be the unadulterated truth,” said Ellis. “It had to be free from political influence. It had to be free from historical gerrymandering.”
“Gerrymandered” might describe the telling of a lot of history. As an old saying of uncertain origin goes, winners write the history, and in more cases than not it’s written to their advantage.
The 400 Years of African American History Commission, of which Tulsan Hannibal Johnson is a member, was authorized by Congress in observance of the anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies. Their arrival in 1619 is generally considered the beginning of African American history.
The commission members are spending Friday and Saturday with local groups, touring the city and conducting a commission business meeting.
Among the events planned is a breakfast conference with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
On Thursday night, however, the focus was on American history in general and African American history in particular.
“African American history is quintessential American history,” said Ellis.
“This is not a black and white conversation,” said Terry Brown, superintendent of the Fort Monroe National Monument, which is on the site where the first boatload of enslaved people came ashore in Virginia. “It’s a human conversation. … The art of the deal is convincing you that what I’m saying is relevant to you regardless of what your skin color is.”
