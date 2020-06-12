A Senate Republican work group plans to present legislation next week that addresses many of the issues cited by policing reform advocates, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said Friday.
"There are six of us trying to listen to a lot of different voices ... trying to pull together something that will be actually helpful and not just messaging," Lankford said by telephone Friday morning.
That last was a poke at a Democrat proposal, announced earlier in the week, that would make wide-ranging changes to law enforcement.
Lankford said his group, led by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, seeks to implement reforms that have the best chances of achieving results.
These include some measures favored by police reform advocates, including ending the practice of expunging disciplinary actions from police personnel files, stricter reporting requirements, banning of choke holds, diversity recruitment and a closer look at so-called no-knock warrants.
No-knock warrants, in which law officers are allowed to enter premises without announcing themselves, have figured into several police-involved deaths nationwide.
Most recently, Louisville woman Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police who entered her residence on a no-knock warrant that failed to produce the person being sought.
"We are not going to stop racism with legislation, but we can do some things with transparency to reveal it," Lankford said.
Lankford said one idea given him by an Oklahoma City police officer has particularly interested colleagues of both parties — making greater use of a program on the history of law enforcement and black Americans at the Museum of African American History in Washington.
Lankford said breaking down practices and attitudes deeply embedded in the system can take a generation or more.
"That's why it is exceptionally important who the trainers are," he said.