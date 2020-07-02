Tulsa Juneteenth

Tonya Ball and Victor Johnson, both of Tulsa, yell in celebration while holding their fists in the air as the Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

U.S. Sen. James Lankford is cosponsoring an amendment that would replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“Throughout our history, we have strived to become a more perfect union and Juneteenth was a huge step in attaining that goal,” Lankford, a Republican, said.

“We should celebrate these strides on the federal level while remaining cognizant of the impact the existing 10 federal holidays have on federal services and local businesses. We can reduce these impacts by replacing Columbus Day as a federal holiday with Juneteenth, America’s second independence day.”

The amendment is expected to be offered to a bill by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. The observance of emancipation is on June 19 each year.

