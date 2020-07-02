U.S. Sen. James Lankford is cosponsoring an amendment that would replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
“Throughout our history, we have strived to become a more perfect union and Juneteenth was a huge step in attaining that goal,” Lankford, a Republican, said.
“We should celebrate these strides on the federal level while remaining cognizant of the impact the existing 10 federal holidays have on federal services and local businesses. We can reduce these impacts by replacing Columbus Day as a federal holiday with Juneteenth, America’s second independence day.”
The amendment is expected to be offered to a bill by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. The observance of emancipation is on June 19 each year.
Gallery: Scenes from Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration
Tulsa Juneteenth
A couple embrace while Al Sharpton speaks during Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday, June 19, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Juneteenth
Spectators gather Friday to listen to the Rev. Al Sharpton during Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Juneteenth
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Juneteenth
Gannon Mack holds his son, Gabriel, 2, of Oklahoma City, while Al Sharpton speaks during Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday, June 19, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Juneteenth
Dr. Tiffany Crutcher and friends and family of her late brother, Terrance, hold their fist in their air in solidarity during Tulsa's Juneteenth Celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday, June 19, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Juneteenth
Reverend Robert Turner, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, and Oklahoma State Senator Kevin Matthews speak to media during Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday, June 19, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Juneteenth
The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks Friday during Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Juneteenth
Elijah Cheatham (left), 6, and Brianna Roberts, 8, sit on a highway embankment during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
People fill Greenwood Avenue during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
People listen to a musical act during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
People register to vote during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Tré Coleman dances down Greenwood Avenue during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Marvin Smith collects chuildrens' books from the Gaining Ground literacy organization during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Grayden Thomas (left), 13, and his mother, Laura Thomas, organize shirts during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
A woman who identified herself as Muthaland X collects children’s books from the Gaining Ground literacy organization during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Jeiel Jones, 7, takes part in an art lesson during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Jeremy Drayton teaches an art lesson to children during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Elizabeth Hubbard (left) and her son James Hubbard look at the Black Wall Street memorial during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Marquita Tolbert (left) collects a Black Lives Matter shirt from Grayden Thomas, 13, and his mother, Laura Thomas (right), during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
A boy stands near the Black Wall Street mural during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Spectators gather to watch remarks from the Rev. Al Sharpton during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
The Rev. Al Sharpton is flanked by the Rev. Robert Turner and Tiffany Crutcher as he speaks Friday during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
The Rev. Al Sharpton makes remarks with the Rev. Robert Turner during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
The Rev. Al Sharpton makes remarks with the Rev. Robert Turner during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Demetria Jackson, from Kansas City, Kansas, sets out merchandise ahead of a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Vendors set up merchandise tents ahead of a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Trevon Bethea, from Charlotte, North Carolina, sets out Black Lives Matter merchandise ahead of a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
A man arranges a mask bearing the phrase "I can't breathe" ahead of a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
Two men who did not want to be identified film a video near the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is painted on a street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
'Black Lives Matter' painted in Greenwood District
Ronald Stewart raises his fist while standing over the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
Deleesha Earl affixes a mask to her face while celebrating Juneteenth in the Greenwood District on June 19, 2020. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
Juneteenth
An unidentified woman waits to cross the street at Elgin Avenue and Archer Street after admiring a mural painted on a building that was boarded up prior to a campaign rally in downtown Tulsa on June 19, 2020. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
Juneteenth
A man stands by a block-long section of Greenwood Avenue that was painted with "Black Lives Matter" on June 19, 2020. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
Juneteenth
Terren Zinbi, of Tulsa, paints a boards of a shuttered building at 2 N. Elgin Ave. on June 19, 2020. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
Juneteenth
Terren Zinbi, of Tulsa, paints a boards of a shuttered building at 2 N. Elgin Ave. on June 19, 2020. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
Juneteenth
Terren Zinbi, of Tulsa, paints a boards of a shuttered building at 2 N. Elgin Ave. on June 19, 2020. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
Juneteenth
Terren Zinbi, of Tulsa, paints a boards of a shuttered building at 2 N. Elgin Ave. on June 19, 2020. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
Juneteenth
People take photos and seek shelter during a rain storm on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities, on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Cory Young
Juneteenth
Brandi Ishem, 17, waits as rainy conditions send people to shelter on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities, on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Cory Young
Juneteenth
People seek shelter during a rain storm on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Cory Young
Juneteenth
The Rev. Al Sharpton makes remarks with the Rev. Robert Turner during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Juneteenth
A man runs across Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities amidst a rain storm on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Cory Young
Juneteenth
People seek shelter during a rain storm on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities, on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Cory Young