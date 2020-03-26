U.S. Sen. James Lankford was up late Wednesday night voting for the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill known as the CARES Act.

On Thursday, he was on his way home to explain it.

"I literally worked every day for the last two weeks to get this finished. Some of them were pretty long days. Now I shift to implementation," Lankford said by telephone from Washington on Thursday morning.

While relatively well-focused on fighting the viral epidemic and the economic damage it is causing, the bill approved unanimously as the clock approached midnight in Washington on Wednesday is also very complex and includes some features that have not been tried before.

Unlike some of his congressional colleagues, Lankford would like to give this bill and its two smaller predecessors a chance to work before pushing forward with more legislation.

"That should be it for a while," Lankford said. "There's been some talk about a 'phase four,' but I've told folks to take a deep breath and see how this goes.

"There is a lot in (the relief package)," he said. "It's pretty broad. I'd like to say let's pursue this effort."

While the measure may be necessary, Lankford said, it is also expensive.

"We have to pay for this," he said.

On Wednesday night, Lankford sought to tamp down rumors he has tested positive for COVID-19 — he says he hasn't even been tested — but he said it is unsettling to learn people he interacts with on a regular basis have the virus.

"I am the only one in my office," he said. "Everyone else is working from home. You walk through the Capitol, and it's almost empty. From my window I can see the Mall, and it's empty. It feels very odd."

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe released a statement soon after Wednesday night's vote.

“We are facing the greatest public health crisis we’ve seen in 100 years," Oklahoma's senior senator said.

"I’m proud to vote for this bill because it helps Oklahoma families make ends meet, resources our health care system and provides critical support to the small businesses that fuel our economy,"

Also within minutes of the bill's passage, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, who represents part of the Tulsa metro area, issued a statement urging swift passage of the measure in the House.

"I applaud my colleagues in the U.S. Senate for passing this bold piece of legislation that will deliver much-needed relief to the American people,” he said.

"I urge my House colleagues to immediately consider and pass the CARES Act," he said. "Our workers cannot wait. Our small businesses cannot wait. And our health care professionals and their patients cannot wait.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she hopes to have a final vote on the bill by Friday. President Donald Trump has said he will sign it.

