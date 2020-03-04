City councilors put an end Wednesday to the latest attempt to establish an independent police oversight body when they failed to get enough votes to send the proposal to the City Attorney’s Office for review.
The 3-5 vote came less than a week after five councilors said they planned to support Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper’s plan to put the issue to a public vote Aug. 25.
But Councilors Jeannie Cue and Crista Patrick withdrew their support Wednesday, saying their constituents had made it clear that they oppose the proposed City Charter amendment.
“I do listen to my residents,” Cue said before casting her vote.
Cue, like some others who voted against the measure, said it was important to give new Police Chief Wendell Franklin an opportunity to implement his policies before acting on something like police oversight.
“He has a lot of great ideas that he will be willing to share here in the near future,” Cue said. “And he would like to do that.”
Patrick said her constituents don’t typically weigh in on policy issues but that things were different with the police oversight proposal.
“I believe in the need for an independent monitor, personally,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I am happy to report that more people in my district have found their voice on this issue than ever before.
“But it is not the voice that you guys anticipated.”
Hall-Harper’s proposal called for establishing an Office of the Independent Monitor similar to the one proposed by Mayor G.T. Bynum but with several key differences.
Those included having the City Council approve the person hired to run the OIM and granting the OIM the power to initiate its own investigations of police use of force and citizen complaints. The proposal also would have given the OIM the authority to subpoena witnesses and relevant documents.
Hall-Harper said after the meeting that she plans to gather signatures of Tulsa residents to get the proposal on a ballot.
“We are not breaking new ground in this process,” she said. “We will not stop, and I think there are those in this community who think that we will, but we won’t, even if we have to go to court.”
The other councilors who voted no were Phil Lakin, Ben Kimbro and Connie Dodson. Councilor Cass Fahler, who has said previously that he did not support the measure, was not at the meeting.
Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Lori Decter Wright joined Hall-Harper in voting to move the proposal forward.
Lakin cited several reasons for opposing the measure, including his belief that it went too far in the powers it would have granted to the oversight body.
“This one goes too far in the midst of a brand-new (police) administration and the person who has been appointed to lead our Police Department,” he said.
He noted the extensive work councilors have done to examine racial disparities in policing outlined in the Equality Indicators reports and said he would like to address those issues in a comprehensive way rather than with a one-off such as the proposed OIM.
Four of the five councilors who voted in opposition said they were doing so in part because of what they had heard from their constituents. It was not an argument that sat well with Wright.
“Each one of us up here represents 44,000 Tulsans,” she said. “The ones who are the loudest shouldn’t always be the ones who get the full consideration.”
McKee said she couldn’t understand why councilors would not at least vote to send the measure to the City Attorney’s Office for review. That way, she argued, everyone would know whether the proposal met legal standards and could be certain of what it included before councilors voted on whether to place it on the ballot.
The city councilor said she has advocated for issues that “I later realized that I didn’t actually want them to do because I didn’t know all the details.”
“Unless they (residents) have been with us in this room,” McKee said, “I am very concerned that many of them do not know all of the details.”
For a city of Tulsa charter amendment proposal to make it onto the ballot through a voter initiative, supporters must get a number of signatures equal to 25% of the total votes cast in the city’s last general municipal election, according to the City Attorney’s Office.
Featured video