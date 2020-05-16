The legal wrangling over a letter to gauge property owners’ interest in ending the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District is over, but the effort to see that happen isn’t.
Lee Levinson, an attorney with Levinson, Smith & Huffman, said the law firm will continue to work on behalf of its clients to determine whether a majority of property owners within the improvement district would like to terminate it as soon as legally possible.
“I can safely say that we have had hundreds of people respond that they were interested in terminating this trust — hundreds,” Levinson said.
This week attorneys for the Tulsa Stadium Trust dismissed their lawsuit that sought a temporary injunction to stop Levinson’s law firm from pursuing termination of the district.
The petition had also sought to stop the law firm from “making further misrepresentations to property owners within the Stadium District” and force the law firm to issue retraction letters to every property owner.
The dismissal came after the Levinson law firm agreed to send a second letter to property owners explaining that the Tulsa Stadium Trust must pay all of its outstanding bonds in full before a vote could be taken to end the district.
“We wish to clarify that the law requires that any and all ‘bonds or other financial obligations of a district’ must be paid before the district ends,” the letter states. “The TSID is one such district. Currently the outstanding principal amount of bonds for the TSID is $19,685,000. These bonds cannot be pre-paid before December 1, 2023.
“Therefore, only if a majority (of property owners) approve terminating the TSID and the $19,685,000 plus accrued interest is paid in full on or after December 1, 2023 can the TSID terminate.”
The Stadium Trust bonds are 30-year bonds that are not scheduled to be paid in full until 2039.
Tulsa Stadium Trust Chair Bob McGrew said in a prepared statement that the original letter from Levinson’s law firm caused unnecessary confusion among downtown property owners.
“It is critical the investors receive accurate information on the long-term financial commitment of the public trust,” McGrew said.
The Tulsa Stadium Improvement District was established in 2008 to help fund the construction of ONEOK Field, the home of the city’s Double-A baseball team, the Tulsa Drillers. The project cost $60 million — $25 million paid with the bonds, $30 million in private donations and $5 million from naming rights.
Property owners in the district, which includes 1,350 properties within the Inner Dispersal Loop, pay an annual assessment that also covers upkeep and maintenance of the district.
The 30-year assessment includes two parts — a permanent 4.3 cent per square foot fee to help fund construction of the ballpark and a flexible rate, currently set at 2.6 cents per square foot, for upkeep and maintenance of the district.
Frederic Dorwart, whose law firm represents the Stadium Trust, said in an email that nothing in the law prevents a legitimate property owner or someone with a legitimate interest, who acts with “truthful, full and fair disclosure,” from surveying property owners to determine their interest in terminating the district.
The Levinson letter, Dorwart said, was not transparent in its representations.
“Again, a survey should fully inform property owners that, per state statute, all financial obligations are required to be paid in full prior to terminating an Improvement District,” Dorwart said.
The Stadium Trust does not currently have funds available to pay off the bonds early, Dorwart said.
“As required by the terms of the bond, the Trust must hold a bond payment in reserve, which is currently approximately $6.5 million, and an additional maintenance reserve which is currently approximately $0.5 million,” Dorwart said. “There are restrictions on how these funds can be used.”
Levinson is among the plaintiffs suing to halt the implementation of the city’s Tourism Improvement District. That case is still being litigated.
He said Friday that his law firm would never do anything to jeopardize the existing bonds but will continue to explore how to terminate the trust at an appropriate time.
“We are continuing discussions on a good-faith basis with all of our people,” Levinson said. “And what we are doing is coming up with a plan of what it would take to retire the bonds in 2023 when they come due.”
The Levinson law firm has declined to name the property owners it is representing.
