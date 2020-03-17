OKLAHOMA CITY — State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would dramatically alter how public meetings can be held.
The House passed Senate Bill 661, which would allow meetings of public bodies, such as school boards and city councils, to be held by way of phone or video conferencing.
The measure would sunset on Nov. 15 or when Gov. Kevin Stitt lifts the state of emergency, whichever is earlier, said House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.
Supporters said the measure was needed to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.
“Anyone taking advantage of this bill has to record the meetings, by written or electronic means,” Echols said.
The bill also requires public bodies conducting meetings by teleconference or videoconference to provide a means for public participation, Echols said.
“I think it is a reasonable compromise,” said Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas.
Earlier in the day, another version of the measure, House Bill 3888, passed the Senate and was sent to the House for consideration.
Due to some criticism of HB 3888, the House used SB 661 to move the idea, but with changes, including changing the expiration date.
The earlier measure would have expired on March 1, 2021.
Thomas said SB 661 is not a perfect bill.
“There are still concerns about people being able to get on their telephones and drive around in their car and participate in meetings,” Thomas said. “They are not at a fixed location. So it will change the way we think about meetings temporarily and also require the public and the press to be more engaged in listening to public meetings that are held by teleconference or video conference.”
SB 661 passed the Senate by a vote of 40-0 and heads to the governor for consideration.