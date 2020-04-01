Gov. Stitt

The Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall will continue Friday with guests Gov. Kevin Stitt and Dr. Kayse Shrum. Shrum is Oklahoma’s secretary of science and innovation and is the president of OSU’s Center for Health Sciences.

The “Let’s Talk” series is being sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the University of Tulsa’s Oxley College of Health Sciences and TTCU Federal Credit Union.

Wayne Greene, the Tulsa World’s editor of editorial pages, will host the town hall.

Questions for Stitt and Shrum should be sent to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before noon on Friday.

The “Let’s Talk” town hall will be posted at 6 p.m. Friday on tulsaworld.com with a story in Saturday’s print edition.

