Like most things at the state Capitol this spring, filing for state and federal office is a little different than in the past.
Because of coronavirus-related distancing policies, election board officials encouraged candidates to file by mail or special messenger. And many did.
But many others felt compelled to honor the tradition of filing in person, even if it felt more like picking up an order from a drive-through restaurant than taking the plunge for public office.
Instead of queuing up somewhere in the Capitol, as is the custom, those filing in person handed their packets through their car windows in the Capitol's south parking lot. Traffic was steady, but officials said they didn't know how many of the more than 200 candidates processed Wednesday, the first day of a three-day filing period for state and federal offices, came in person.
One of the earliest was 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern.
"I think it's important to show up," Hern said. "I look at the doctors and nurses and medical personnel who are putting their lives on the line every day, and I think the least I can do is drop off an envelope."
All six congressional incumbents — Hern, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Reps. Markwayne Mullin, Frank Lucas, Tom Cole and Kenda Horn — filed Wednesday for re-election.
All but Hern had at least one opponent by the end of the day, and Democrat Kojo Asamoa-Caesar is expected to change that Thursday or Friday.
Inhofe, seeking his fifth full term in the Senate, turns 85 in November but might not have been the oldest candidate to file on Wednesday.
Two other 85-year-olds also turned in their paperwork. Tulsan Margie Alfonso entered the Republican primary in House District 79, and Republican Harold Spradling of Cherokee filed for corporation commissioner.
Inhofe drew three challengers on Wednesday — Republican J.J. Stitt and independents Joan Farr of Tulsa and A.D. Nesbitt of Ada.
At least one Democrat, Abby Broyles of Oklahoma City, expects to file Thursday.
Lucas, a Republican, represents the sprawling 3rd District that includes northwest Tulsa, as well as Sapulpa. Democrat Zoe Midyett of Wellston, who owns an Oklahoma City tack and feed store, also filed in CD 3.
A Republican, a Democrat and a Libertarian filed in the 2nd Congressional District, where Mullin, also a Republican, is after a fifth term.
The Republican is state Sen. Joseph Silk of Watson in McCurtain County. The sometimes controversial Silk is a leader of the abolitionist movement that seeks to overturn abortion rights even if it means ignoring federal court decisions.
Also challenging Mullin are Hugo Democrat Danyell Lanier and Afton Libertarian Richie Castaldo.
Horn, a Democrat, represents central Oklahoma's 5th District and is considered one of the most vulnerable congressional Democrats. Eight Republicans filed Monday for CD 5, including state Sen. Stephanie Bice, former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Janet Barresi, businesswoman Terry Neese and businessman David Hill, who is backed by powerful oil and gas interests.
The field even includes a Tulsan, Shelli Landon.
Horn also drew a primary opponent. Tom Guild, who has been on the CD 5 Democratic ballot in every election since 2010, was the first official filing of the year.
Cole, a Republican, picked up two primary challengers, James Taylor of Norman and Trevor Sipes of Moore. Cole defeated Taylor almost 2-to-1 in 2018 and also won a three-way primary against him in 2016.
Democrat Mary Brannon, who Cole defeated in the 2018 general election, is giving it another go, too.
At least three former lawmakers filed for legislative races, including two for the same seat. Former state representative Rick West, a Heavener Republican elected in 2016 but who did not run in 2018, and Poteau Democrat Mike Sullivan, who served in the House from 1969-1973, will try to knock out first-term Republican incumbent Lundy Kiger in HD 3.
Filing for HD 28 was Republican Danny Williams, who served three terms in the House as a Democrat before making an unsuccessful run for governor in 1994.
Tulsa-area filings of note:
• Construction contractor Cody Rogers and anesthesiologist Chris Emerson filed for what could be an interesting Republican primary in west Tulsa County's state Senate District 37. The seat is held by Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman, the surprise winner of a 2017 special election.
Ikley-Freeman also filed Wednesday.
• Five candidates filed in SD 35, which is being vacated by Republican Gary Stanislawski because of term limits.
Stretching along the east bank of the Arkansas River from near downtown to the vicinity of 121st Street, HD 35 has historically gone Republican but has been drifting toward the middle and is considered in play this election.
Republicans filing were attorneys Cheryl Baber and Kyden Creekpaum.
Democrats were educator Jo Anna Dossett; Carly Hotvedt, of the University of Arkansas' Indigenous Food and Agriculture initiative; and nurse and military veteran Stan Young.
• Educator Shawna Mott-Wright filed as a Democrat in SD 39, which cuts north-south through the heart of the city. The seat is currently held by Republican Dave Rader.
• Besides Alfonso, Republicans fielded energy policy consultant Maria Mercedes Seidler in HD 79, a seat the GOP wants badly to win back. Democratic incumbent Melissa Provenzano also filed Wednesday.
• Most area incumbents filed for re-election on Wednesday. Exceptions included Sens. Kevin Matthews, Dave Rader and Nathan Dahm.