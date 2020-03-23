Virus Outbreak Mississippi

The Tulsa Health Department is accepting donate personal protective equipment like face shields from corporations, industries and medical facilities. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

 Rogelio V. Solis

As local efforts to gather supplies for hospitals, first-responders and other health care professionals dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak ramped up Monday, details of the state’s plan to establish a donation program remained unclear.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Sunday that the state would set up a process this week by which businesses and individuals could donate personal protective equipment. But as of late Monday, the Governor’s Office had shared no additional information on how the program would work.

A Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman, meanwhile, said the organization is not actively soliciting donations but is accepting them from corporations, industries and medical facilities.

“For example, if there is a dentist office that has supplies because they are not operating (or) doing elective procedures, we can accept those," said Leanne Stephens.

THD is not accepting donations from individuals.

“For health and safety reasons, we are unable to accept donations from households or individuals, but we understand many people in our community want to help in some way,” Stephens said. “Consider donating blood or making a financial contribution to the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund established by Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way.”

Donors are asked to call THD at 918-582-WELL to make arrangements to drop off equipment and materials.

Donated supplies must be new. Needed supplies include face shields, goggles, CDC/NIOSH (approved-for-medical-use N95 masks/respirators), impervious gowns, Tyvek suits, procedure and surgical masks, hand sanitizer, hospital disinfectant and infrared thermometers.

Tulsa Community College has already begun to pitch in. The school sent truck loads of masks, gloves, gowns and other equipment to hospitals and health care providers in northeast Oklahoma.

“Several members of the advisory board in need of personal protective equipment for health care workers reached out to TCC faculty regarding the college’s supply, and others have posted a call on social media,” the college said in a news release Monday. “These hospitals are TCC’s education partners that provide clinical experiences, serve as instructors, and offer paid internships for TCC students.”

The local effort to gather medical supplies is not limited to public entities.

Medical Supplies Network Inc. announced it will be accepting donations of medical supplies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at its office at 1123 Erie Ave. The nonprofit was founded by the Rotarians in Rotary District 6110.

Bruce Lively runs the operation.

“My supplies were starting to dwindle,” he said. “My thought behind the process was, ‘If I run out of masks, then I can’t give them to someone else. You as a private individual, where would you take it to?’ There is no place to take anything to, so I said, ‘Let’s set it up.’

“... and the hospitals, the clinics, the EMS people, they can call MSNI and they can come over and pick up what they need.”

MSNI accepts donations from dentists, construction firms and other businesses that use health care equipment.

In addition to medical equipment, Lively needs volunteers to man the drive-through drop-off center he is setting up to ensure that proper social distancing practices are maintained.

Persons interested in helping should call 918-639-1492 and leave a message.

The Eastern Oklahoma Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has started a drive to collect protective gear and equipment, including gloves, masks, goggles and coveralls, from area contractors and construction firms.

As part of that, on Wednesday the AIA will host a special drive-through drop-off. It will be from 3-7 p.m. at the AIA office, 633 S. Boston Ave.

Donors can also arrange to have someone pick up their items.

Francis Wilmore, the drive organizer, reports that since he began contacting local contractors Friday he’s collected around 200 pieces of equipment.

For more information about the drive and items being sought, go to aiaeok.org or call 918-845-2422.

Dr. Jill Wenger with Ascension St. John’s Hospital was happy to hear of the local donation efforts Monday.

“All the hospitals are doing heroic jobs to try to preserve the PPE,” she said. “Our leaders are doing everything they know how to get us more, but anybody who has N95s, anybody who has a face shield, anybody who has additional sterile gowns — they don’t even have to be sterile — just isolation gowns, we could use all of that for sure.”

Tulsan Sarah Kobos has already made a donation — to her friend Jill Wenger. Kobos said she recently came across eight new, packaged N95 masks in her garage.

“I basically took my masks and dropped them off at her house,” she said. “I didn’t want to wait for all of the official wheels to be set in motion for a bigger event.”

She said she hopes more people will look around to see what they might be able to donate. As she learned, you never know.

“It never occurred to me that an individual might have something that is useful,” Kobos said.

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Kevin Canfield

918-645-5452

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @aWorldofKC

