Judy Randle’s first meeting on the Tulsa City-County Library Commission came when its CEO was still called the director, when the downtown library was still the “old” building without its modern renovations, and long before it had an IT department.
On Thursday, Randle retired for the second time, ending 26 years of service on the commission that included two terms as its chairwoman. At her last meeting, Randle received a proclamation from Mayor G.T. Bynum declaring July 18 “Judy Randle Day” in Tulsa and a key to the city to go with other gifts from the commission and its staff.
Randle said the library is in good hands and that she’s happy to see the next generation.
“You know, it’s time,” Randle said. “I have wonderful memories, and I’m so proud of the library. We have the best library in the country. … It’s time for me to let some new young people step in.”
Randle, who previously retired from the Tulsa World after working as a reporter and editor in multiple sections, including the books pages, said it’s been exciting to see the library evolve into its present form.
Although she said she loved the former design of the downtown library, the often cluttered building full of hard copies is a far cry from today’s well-lit expanse and computer-heavy infrastructure. And then there’s Randle’s favorite: the Starbucks on the first floor.
While change is great to see, Randle thinks it’s even better that the library is not through changing yet.
During her time with the commission, all the libraries in the county have been remodeled, and “everything has grown,” she said. “In a way, I almost hate to leave, because we’re now at the point where we have to ask what the next generation of libraries in the county is going to look like.
“I really think it’s OK. We have an excellent director — I mean CEO. We have a great, committed commission; we have volunteers. The library is its staff and volunteers. …
“I have full confidence in the future, full confidence in this library that we’re going to continue to be one of the top libraries in the country.”
