The city of Tulsa has named its first black police chief to serve on a permanent basis.
Maj. Wendell Franklin will replace Chuck Jordan as Tulsa Police Department chief, the Tulsa World has learned.
Franklin, 46, will be promoted from his current post in charge of the TPD Headquarters Division.
Mayor G.T. Bynum narrowed the field of internal candidates for the job to four from seven last week.
Franklin said in a public meeting last week that he would rely heavily on data and technology to drive decision-making, and he promised an open approach to that information.
“We are going to show you our numbers,” he said. “We’re going to be more transparent. We have to be.”
Franklin also urged all Tulsans to work with police officers and said the Police Department must be consistent in how it approaches law enforcement if it is to establish trust in the community.
“This is not about black, white, brown; it’s about people,” he said. “It’s about relationships, and it’s about culture.”
Timeline: A look at Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan's career
1969-2001 — Tulsa Police Department:
2003-2005 — CIVPOL in Kosovo:
2005-2010 — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office:
Jan. 22, 2010 — Appointed Interim Chief of Police:
Nov. 12, 2010 — Named Chief of Police:
Jan. 24, 2011 — First police academy:
June 3, 2011 — Testimony in corruption trial:
April 6, 2012 — Good Friday shootings:
Sep. 21, 2013 — Apology for inaction:
Sept. 16, 2016 — Terence Crutcher shooting:
Feb. 22, 2018 — TPD fully implements body-worn cameras:
Dec. 6, 2019 — Jordan announces retirement
Journalism worth your time and money
July 2016: Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan gets standing ovation after stating 'black lives matter'
Related content: Chief Jordan to retire
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Kevin Canfield
918-645-5452
kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @aWorldofKC