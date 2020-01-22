Major Wendell Franklin

The city of Tulsa has named its first black police chief to serve on a permanent basis.

Maj. Wendell Franklin will replace Chuck Jordan as Tulsa Police Department chief, the Tulsa World has learned. ​

Franklin, 46, will be promoted from his current post in charge of the TPD Headquarters Division.

Mayor G.T. Bynum narrowed the field of internal candidates for the job to four from seven last week.

Franklin said in a public meeting last week that he would rely heavily on data and technology to drive decision-making, and he promised an open approach to that information.

“We are going to show you our numbers,” he said. “We’re going to be more transparent. We have to be.”

Franklin also urged all Tulsans to work with police officers and said the Police Department must be consistent in how it approaches law enforcement if it is to establish trust in the community.

“This is not about black, white, brown; it’s about people,” he said. “It’s about relationships, and it’s about culture.”

