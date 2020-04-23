Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget for the city is 3% less than this year’s budget but would not result in any significant reductions in city services beyond those already announced, the mayor told city councilors Wednesday.
The $828.5 million budget proposal comprises all city capital and operating expenditures.
The city’s general fund, out of which the city funds most of its day-to-day services, is expected to see its revenues decline by nearly $13 million next fiscal year, to $256.6 million.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
“While in years past this speech was about exciting new initiatives and opportunities for us to better serve Tulsans, the budget before you is about one thing — working as a team to continue serving Tulsa at existing levels,” Bynum said.
The mayor presented his budget in an unprecedented period of economic peril for Tulsa. City sales tax collections are being battered as local businesses struggle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and historically low crude oil prices.
The mayor has already announced his intention to spend $3 million from the city’s Rainy Day Fund to cover a projected shortfall in general fund revenues this fiscal year. The city will use Rainy Day funds and fund balances to cover the projected decline in general fund revenue in FY 2021.
Last week, Bynum announced that approximately 1,000 city employees whose salaries are funded through the general fund would be laid off for 17 days during the period from May through December. The furloughs will save the city approximately $1 million this fiscal year and $3 million in FY 2021.
The mayor has also imposed a hiring freeze for nonsworn city employees as well as a ban on employee travel. His proposed budget includes no funding for new programs but allocates money for three police academies and one fire academy to offset attrition.
“While I know our long-term goal is to fund academies to the maximum level possible to reach our staffing goals, that is not possible in this environment,” Bynum said.
He highlighted some good news in his proposed budget, including no increase in water rates and lower-than-expected increases in sewer and stormwater rates. Under his proposal the sewer rate would go up 3%, compared to the projected 7%, and the stormwater rate would increase 5%, rather than the 9.5% projected.
The proposed FY 2021 budget also includes funding for a full slate of eight mowing cycles for city parks and rights of way.
Bynum cautioned that although the city’s goal is to continue providing the critical services Tulsans expect from their government, that can’t be accomplished in quite the same way it would be in better economic times. The mayor’s furlough program, for example, will result in most city offices, including at City Hall, being closed on Friday afternoons.
“You can’t reduce working hours by 10% for nonsworn employees without changes to how people spend their work days,” Bynum said.
An accounting change implemented by the city this year increases the general fund’s total revenue resources — which include fund transfers and money collected — by $29 million but does not reflect an actual increase in revenue available to the city.
“The general fund will see an increase of $29 million in both expenses and revenues so that all expenses for departments with split funding sources can track their budgets in one place, the general fund,” said city Finance Director James Wagner. “This increases the size of the general fund, but because the increase is in both expenses and revenues, it is not a net increase.”
Bynum ended his budget presentation by reminding councilors that there is no easy road map for navigating the difficult times ahead other than to proceed day by day.
“The long-term picture for our city remains very bright,” he said. “We must pursue a responsible course near term to get there. The budget presented today seeks to do just that.”
The City Council can make adjustments to the mayor’s proposed budget. It must approve the budget no later than seven days before this fiscal year ends June 30.