Mayor G.T Bynum will update the public Friday on how the city of Tulsa plans to proceed with the social distancing policies he implemented in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bynum posted a brief message on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon expressing appreciation after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that some Oklahoma businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday.

“I am working with both the Tulsa Health Department and the State Department of Health to assess the latest trend data that would indicate when we can safely begin such a process in Tulsa,” Bynum wrote.

He said he would also be consulting with his newly established Economic Recovery Advisory Committee and other Tulsa County municipalities.

“The Tulsa Safer at Home order remains in effect within our city limits through April 30,” the mayor wrote.

Bynum said earlier this week that he would be guided by the science, including the recommendations of THD and of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in making his decisions on how to roll back restrictions.

“We are looking for data that shows that it is safe to begin rolling them (regulations) back, and then we will do those in phases,” Bynum said Monday. “We want to make sure we are doing so in a way that protects the safety of Tulsans but also allows our economy to re-emerge.”

Bynum said one number of particular interest is the rate of new infections.

“The guidance we received from the White House on Thursday evening was that you want 14 days of declining positive test cases in a community,” Bynum said Monday. “They call it ‘gating.’ That is when you go through the gate to a phase one that allows you to lift certain restrictions.”

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Tulsa County is expected to peak this week, with hospitalizations projected to peak in early to mid-May, according to the Tulsa Health Department.

Stitt announced on Wednesday that personal care businesses can open for appointments Friday only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols. Personal care businesses include hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers.

Social distancing will be maintained at those businesses, Stitt said.

Starting May 1, businesses statewide, including restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship, may reopen with strict adherence to sanitation protocols, Stitt said.

The governor said guidance continues to be social distancing and wearing masks in public.

