Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday he will run for re-election in 2020.
Bynum, 42, became mayor in 2016 when he defeated incumbent Mayor Dewey Bartlett.
“It is real simple: We have taken on really big goals for the city and these are not things you can just flip a switch on,” Bynum said. “It takes time to make a really lasting impact.”
Bynum ruled out seeking a third term.
“I need time to see things through, and then I am done,” he said.
Bynum made his remarks in response to a question from the media after his State of the City address to the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Cox Business Center.
Bynum represented District 9 on the City Council for nearly a decade before being elected mayor.
The city’s 2020 nonpartisan municipal general election is scheduled for Aug. 25. The runoff election, if necessary, would be Nov. 3.