Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday he will run for re-election in 2020.

Bynum, 42, became mayor in 2016 when he defeated incumbent Mayor Dewey Bartlett.

“It is real simple: We have taken on really big goals for the city and these are not things you can just flip a switch on,” Bynum said. “It takes time to make a really lasting impact.”

Bynum ruled out seeking a third term.

“I need time to see things through, and then I am done,” he said.

Bynum made his remarks in response to a question from the media after his State of the City address to the Tulsa Regional Chamber at the Cox Business Center.

Bynum represented District 9 on the City Council for nearly a decade before being elected mayor.

The city’s 2020 nonpartisan municipal general election is scheduled for Aug. 25. The runoff election, if necessary, would be Nov. 3.

Kevin Canfield

918-645-5452

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @aWorldofKC

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

