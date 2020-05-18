Mayor G.T Bynum says he can’t talk about whether Tesla is coming to town. He won’t even confirm published reports that Tulsa and Austin are finalists to land the company’s new “Cybertruck Gigafactory,” which will build electric pickups and Model Y small SUVs.
But get him talking about what makes Tulsa a wonderful place to do business, and he’ll talk your ear off.
“We are a city that is taking on very big things,” Bynum said. “Whether that is investing in ourselves, taking on large social issues, making major investments to make a better place for everyone here, we are aiming for and achieving very big things.”
That “we” is not just city government but also the philanthropic community and the private sector. Tulsa voters approved a sales tax package in 2016 that will fund approximately two dozen community-enhancement projects. The package includes more than $100 million for the reconstruction of Gilcrease Museum — which has one of the finest collections of American art in the country — and the overhaul of Zink Dam, the first step in creating a long-awaited recreational lake on the Arkansas River near downtown.
The George Kaiser Family Foundation, meanwhile, led a community-wide effort to build the Gathering Place. The park is believed to be the largest private gift to a public park system in United States history.
All of the buzz comes at a time when Bynum is tackling one of the city’s most complicated and divisive issues — race relations. With the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre just a year away, work is underway to search for unmarked graves, address disparities in education and economic opportunities, and improve relations between African American Tulsans and police.
“As a community, we are very much committed to addressing much larger societal issues around race,” Bynum said.
The private sector, he said, has taken note and is lining up to do business in the city, he said.
“You are seeing a historic level of investment,” Bynum said. “I mean, we’re talking over $3 billion in investment in the last three years that has been announced in Tulsa.”
And interest hasn’t slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic put the world economy on hold, Bynum said. That is one reason he remains bullish on the city’s future.
“We have been going through a global pandemic for the last two months in this community, and throughout that time we are still getting contacted by companies that want to invest here,” Bynum said. “We are still having discussions with companies that want to invest here.”
Soon enough, Tulsans will know whether Tesla is one of those companies. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly said in April that the site could be announced this month.
