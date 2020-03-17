Here are details of the executive order

The city of Tulsa provided the following explanation and guidelines regarding Mayor G.T. Bynum's executive order.

The order specifically limits restaurants to curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery services. It is up to the restaurant or business owner’s discretion on how they operate those services, but they should follow CDC guidelines for best practices.

Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation offering food and beverage are closed for dine-in customers and guests and for on-premises consumption, are restricted and limited to curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery services, excluding institutional or in-house food cafeterias that serve residents, employees, and clients of businesses, child care facilities, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.

The following commercial establishments and places of public accommodation shall be and are hereby closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:

Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs, and other places of public accommodation offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

Hookah bars, cigar bars, and vaping lounges offering their products for on premises consumption.

Theaters, cinemas, indoor and outdoor performance venues, and museums.

Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, and spas.

Amusement parks, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.