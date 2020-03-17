A sweeping executive order issued by Mayor G.T Bynum Tuesday afternoon closed all bars, restaurants and entertainment venues indefinitely in response to the growing spread of COVID-19.

Bars were ordered closed immediately. Restaurants and entertainment venues must be closed by midnight. Restaurants with takeout and curbside service can continue to offer those services.

Entertainment venues affected by the executive order include gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls, food courts and coffee shops.

The order does not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, food pantries, daycares, crisis shelters, or soup kitchens.

Businesses that violate the executive order would be treated as they would for violating any local ordinance violation, including possible forfeiture of their operating license, Bynum said.

“I hate the impact that I think this will have on our city,” Bynum said. “That’s what makes it such a hard decision. But the impact of spreading this virus and overwhelming our health care system is a worse option.

“There are no good options in this situation.”

Businesses planning to use a public street to offer curbside service can reserve a parking space in the street on online at www.cityoftulsa.org. The temporary service will be in effect until April 17, at which point it will be re-evaluated.

There is no charge for the service.

The mayor’s executive order leaves it up to business owners as to whether to allow individuals to enter an establishment to order and pick up takeout.

The mayor’s decision comes on the same day the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17.

Tulsa County has three identified cases — one man and two women. Each case is suspected of having been contaminated either out of state or out of the country.

Dr. Bruce Dart, director of Tulsa Health Department, said the mayor’s decision was an important step in containing COVID-19.

“If we do it now we can stop greater penetration of this virus in the community.” Dart said. “We can stop the train of transmission.”

A full list of affected businesses can be found at www.cityoftulsa.org.

 

