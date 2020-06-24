Ty Walker stood outside of Wanda J’s Next Generation restaurant in the Greenwood District on Tuesday and explained why he’s running for mayor.
The setting was important. Walker, 54, is the owner of the popular eatery, which has been family run for decades.
Now, he says, it’s time to give back to the city that has given him so much.
“Under my administration, under no circumstances will we ever forget those values that Tulsa has bestowed upon me — loving our neighbors as ourselves, treating others with dignity, respecting others’ property, and respecting other people’s views,” Walker said.
The McLain High School graduate said his top priority as mayor will be economic development.
“Not lip service economic development, but true economic development,” Walker said.
Looking north toward the Inner Dispersal Loop that cuts through Greenwood, Walker said economic development packages such as Vision 2025 and Vision Tulsa have failed to benefit residents of north Tulsa.
“We have taxpayer citizens out in north Tulsa that deserve just as much as the taxpayer citizens on this side of the (IDL) bridge,” he said. “Not by creating more government resources but using the ones we have.”
Walker ran unsuccessfully for the open District 5 City Council seat in 2018.
He is one of seven candidates who have filed to challenge Mayor G.T. Bynum, who is seeking a second term. The others are Craig Immel, Ken Reddick, Greg Robinson, Paul Tay, Zackri Leon Whitlow, and Ricco Wright.
The city’s general election is scheduled for Aug. 25. Runoff elections, if needed, would be held Nov. 3.
