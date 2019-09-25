The City Council held its final Equality Indicators reports special meeting Wednesday night, ending a monthslong examination of disparities in policing outcomes outlined in the 2018 and 2019 documents.
The focus of the final meeting was race and gender disparities in adult arrests in Tulsa.
The city’s 2018 Equality Indicators report states that Tulsa’s female arrest rate is 20.7 per 1,000 arrests, compared to the national female arrest rate of 7.7 per 1,000 arrests.
From July 2017 to June 2019, blacks, who make up 14 percent of the city’s adult population, accounted for 35 percent of arrests and criminal citations and 41 percent of charges, according to the Equality Indicators reports.
Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks said the Tulsa Police Department recognizes “the disparities in the outcomes of our arrests.”
“We’ve worked hard to address those through criminal justice reform, jail diversion and other alternatives,” Brooks said.
He noted the success of the city’s Sobering Center, an alternative to incarceration for people who would otherwise be arrested for public intoxication. More than 1,000 people were taken to the center in its first year of operation, Brooks said.
The Police Department is also working through programs such as Project Trust to intervene to prevent criminal behavior in youths and young adults, he said.
“In essence, we’re trying to prevent criminal behavior before it manifests,” Brooks said.
The six panelists at Wednesday night’s meeting, held at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, offered councilors a number of suggestions for how to reduce arrest rates, including taking a close look at issues ranging from what crimes should result in arrest to fully funding the court system. Several panelists noted the courts rely heavily on fines and fees to operate, leaving those who can least afford it to pay the bill.
“Anytime you have a situation where somebody is making a decision and not incurring the costs, you are likely to get overutilization of that particular mechanism,” said Stephen Galoob, a professor of law at the University of Tulsa. “So the DA (district attorney) does not pay out of their budget for prison time, and so it’s cheap to assign it.”
City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said she believes that a lot of good work is being done by Tulsa police officers, and she said she is grateful for the reforms that have been put in place. But she still worries about the culture of the department as it relates to its interactions with the public.
Many individuals who encounter police have had adverse childhood experiences or are in crisis, McKee said, adding that “we need to treat them with more humanity.”
The City Council agreed earlier this year to examine four sections of the Equality Indicators reports related to disparities in police practices.
The council’s previous Equality Indicators special meetings focused on racial and gender disparities in police arrests of juveniles; racial and gender disparities in police use of force; and minority and gender underrepresentation in the Tulsa Police Department.
City Councilor Lori Decter Wright stressed that the meeting was not the end of the discussion or the end of the council’s work on the matter.
“We understand the responsibility moving forward is to dig in, actually take some action and put some plans in place so that we can really take all this that we’ve learned and improve the quality of life for every Tulsan on all sides of this issue,” she said.
Councilors were told earlier Wednesday that a key finding of the Equality Indicators reports is not accurate. The Police Department has disputed the 2018 report’s statement that blacks were five times more likely as Hispanics and twice as likely as whites to have force used on them by police officers.
The police have argued that the numbers are skewed because the calculation was based on city population, not number of arrests.
During a presentation of a separate use-of-force study conducted by the University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy, councilors were told that the methodology used to calculate use-of-force numbers in the Equality Indicators reports was not correct.
Robin Engel with the University of Cincinnati helped present the study’s findings to councilors and also served as a panelist Wednesday.
She told the Tulsa World that using population rather than arrests to measure use-of-force was “not a valid comparison.”
“When we want to better understand why force is being used, we need to look to situations where folks are at risk to have force used against them,” she said.
Featured video
Twitter: @aWorldofKC