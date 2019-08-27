'We're not going away': Supporters of referendum to nullify permitless carry in Oklahoma rally to ga (copy) (copy)

David Bradley of Moore, Okla., wears a pistol on his belt at the rally. He applied for his permit about two years ago. Organizers said an estimated 1800 people from throughout Oklahoma crowded into the south plaza at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2013, to voice their support for their second amendment rights and to express concerns about proposed gun control legislation being considered by the federal government in the wake of the school shooting in Connecticut last month. Many held aloft hand-made signs or waved American flags as speakers addressed the gun rights rally. Oklahoma passed an open carry law that recently took effect allowing citizens to openly carry a holstered weapon on their body if they have been granted a license. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman

 Tulsa World

The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association is challenging efforts to suspend a new permitless carry law until a statewide vote on the issue.

The group filed a legal challenge Monday in an attempt to head off a referendum on House Bill 2597, which would allow most Oklahomans to carry a gun without a license or training starting Nov. 1.

Rep. Jason Lowe, Moms Demand Action and Young Democrats of America are leading the volunteer effort to gather nearly 60,000 signatures to suspend implementation of HB 2597 and bring the measure to a statewide vote in 2020.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Featured video

Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.

Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

cforman@oklahoman.com

Tags

Recommended for you