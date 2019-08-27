The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association is challenging efforts to suspend a new permitless carry law until a statewide vote on the issue.
The group filed a legal challenge Monday in an attempt to head off a referendum on House Bill 2597, which would allow most Oklahomans to carry a gun without a license or training starting Nov. 1.
Rep. Jason Lowe, Moms Demand Action and Young Democrats of America are leading the volunteer effort to gather nearly 60,000 signatures to suspend implementation of HB 2597 and bring the measure to a statewide vote in 2020.
