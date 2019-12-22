The city of Tulsa has been keeping a list of residents’ requests for new neighborhood or arterial street lights since at least 2008.
As of last Wednesday, the list included 137 requests — none of which had been fulfilled.
That’s about to change. Terry Ball, director of the Streets and Stormwater department, told city councilors last week that the city hopes AEP-PSO can begin adding the new lights next year.
Before that process can begin, Ball said, the city must complete its work with the utility to install 144 street lights near schools. That project is being funded through the Vision Tulsa school safety initiative.
“Through the rest of this year and through part of next year they are going to be doing those 144 school lights. That’s our highest priority here, to keep schools safe,” Ball said. “And then after that … my hope would be we can get some of these going in the spring, early summer. We just need to find out from them where they are at.”
The city owns and is responsible for maintaining highway lights within the city limits. PSO owns and is responsible for installing and maintaining neighborhood and arterial street lights.
Ball stressed that the city’s new program is not for broken street lights.
“This is where we have people who currently reside in a residence or near a street that is dark due to not having a pre-existing light,” he said.
Budgetary constraints over the last decade led city officials to implement a policy of no new street lights. Mayor G.T. Bynum and the City Council this year agreed to include $25,000 in the budget to address the backlog of street light requests.
The city is hopeful that the $25,000 will cover the installation of all 137 lights, Ball said. It is estimated that each light will cost approximately $128 to install.
Rather than take a first-come, first-served approach to installing the lights, the city established a scoring system to measure which lights are needed most. As it turns out, the oldest recorded request for a street light, at 1307 N. Atlanta Ave., scored as the most urgently needed.
Each request is scored based on four weighted indicators: hazards, such as concentration of crime (50%); reliance on alternative modes of transportation (20%); nearby needs, such as grocery stores, schools (20%); and economic conditions (10%).
Councilor Lori Decter Wright praised the city for its objective approach to prioritizing the installation of the street lights.
“So that it isn’t whoever’s spoken the loudest gets their needs met,” she said. “I think the public sometimes thinks either we’re that guy, or they can be that guy.”
Ball said before any new street lights are installed, the city will contact the person who made the original request to see if that person still lives at the property, and still wants the light. The request must then be approved by at least three of the four property owners adjacent to the property where the light would be installed, Ball said.
The hope is to have another $25,000 allocated for new lights next year, Ball said.
“It’s not a static spreadsheet, it’s going to be dynamic,” he said. “So we consider this a new program. It’s almost like our speed hump program … it will be citizen-generated.”
Individuals who would like to have a new street light put up in their neighborhood — not repair an existing light — should call 311.