The Tulsa Health Department has lowered its projections on the number of Tulsa County residents who could potentially contract and die from COVID-19, and recent data shows the number of new cases is expected to peak next week.
Monica Rogers, THD’s information systems manager, said Thursday that the lower numbers reflect the department’s access to better data and the benefits of social distancing and other preventive measures.
“The longer that people stay home and limit their contacts, the more optimistic the models can be about the total number of infections or deaths,” Rogers said.
The health department’s latest modeling shows that between 75,000 to 175,000 people could become infected by the disease. Modeling indicates new infections will begin slowing significantly in mid-June.
Last week, the models ranged from 75,000 to nearly 350,000.
“We will continue to have new infections into July,” Rogers said, “but they will be low.”
Potential deaths now range from fewer than 1,000 to 2,100. Last week, the range was fewer than 1,000 to a little more than 3,000.
How infectious a disease is can be depicted by a measurement called the R naught, or R0. The Tulsa Health Department settled on an R0 of 2.4 for COVID-19 in the beginning, meaning on average one person has infected 2.4 other people.
Since April 1, the health department has been using an R0 value of 1.3, “and we do not reduce it down to 1.1 until the 17th of this month,” Rogers said. “Then we stay at that for a while, and we don’t reduce it down to 0.8 until the beginning of May.”
THD’s modeling shows fewer potential COVID-19 deaths despite the fact the department increased the mortality rate it uses in its calculations from 0.9% to 1.2%.
“Because we have adjusted the number of total infections down, our predicted cumulative deaths has come down,” Rogers said.
The health department increased the mortality rate for COVID-19 after reviewing nationwide data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rogers said, with particular attention paid to Louisiana.
“We know Oklahoma has a similar population to Louisiana as far as comorbidity goes,” she said, referring to patients who have underlying health problems.
The most significant change in the modeling was the potential number of new COVID-19 patients hospitalized every four days.
Last week’s projection ranged between 500 to 5,000. The new model peaks at 400 new hospitalizations every four days.
Rogers said the earlier projection was based on confirmed positive cases, not total infections.
“Now that we have much more accurate data for that assumption, we have a lower projected number of those needing to be hospitalized,” she said.
Rogers said a lack of good data regarding how long COVID-19 patients are hospitalized continues to make it difficult for the department to assess whether local hospitals will have capacity to address all patients’ needs.
“Thankfully, the CDC has shared a little bit more data about the average duration of hospital stays, so we are going to be updating our models based on that. But right now, we have the potential for peak hospitalizations happening in early May,” Rogers said. “Because we have a little bit of a lag time between when somebody becomes infected and when they actually need to go to the hospital.”
Bruce Dart, executive director of THD, cautioned Tulsa County residents not to let the new projections lead to complacency.
“The numbers might be encouraging, but if we don’t stay the course, we will end up back in the direction we are trying to avoid,” he said.