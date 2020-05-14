The city of Tulsa is working with the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Tulsa’s Young Professionals to launch a program to provide professional, civic and social engagement opportunities for college students.
Beginning in June, SummerTulsa will offer two programs for incoming juniors and seniors: SummerTulsa Impact Academy and SummerTulsa Night Series.
The Impact Academy is a paid, full-time, nine-week program for 25 students designed to replace an internship. Tulsa Impact is working with Mine, a social innovation fellowship for young professionals, to operate the program. Students will be divided into teams to work on local problems.
“The SummerTulsa Impact Academy is a challenge-based program, meaning we are pushing students to define a problem, conduct primary research, and then design and test solutions that we can actually implement in the community,” Ashley Philippsen, deputy chief of community development and policy for the city of Tulsa, said in a news release. “In addition to developing short-term strategies in response to COVID, our team is excited for interns to help us think through long-term possibilities for a more resilient city.”
Night Series is being put on with assistance from TYPROS. The program will allow 36 students to participate in the program as a stand-alone project or in conjunction with an internship. Each meeting will have a different focus, from developing professional skills to networking with Tulsa leaders. The program also will include social events designed to enhance students’ knowledge of the city and help them establish contacts.
Students can apply at SummerTulsa.com.
Featured video