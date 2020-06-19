President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally at the BOK Center is exciting to some Tulsans, scary to others and just perplexing to still more.
Tulsa has never figured prominently into any presidential campaign. It might not this time.
But it might. While this could turn out to be just another stop on a long campaign trail, it could also turn out to be something quite a bit bigger.
Trump’s rally has turned Tulsa into a giant medical experiment with tremendous political implications. At issue is whether 19,000 people can be packed into an arena for hours on end while thousands more mingle in streets and parks outside without spreading COVID-19 and multiplying the deaths and debilitating aftereffects.
If they can, the lid almost certainly will come off. Concerts and sports events — and political rallies — will be back in business, no matter what public health officials say.
But if they can’t, the lid is likely to come down hard.
For Trump, the rally could be a wash, just another event among many.
Or, if things go well — if the crowds are large and adoring, if the incalculables go in his favor, if there is no associated COVID-19 spike — it could launch him toward a second term.
But if things don’t go well — if an acceleration of COVID-19 is traced to the rally, if even two or three people who contract it die, if there is violence that adheres to the president — it could be a turning point in the other direction.
Trump is not the only one with something at stake. The political careers of those who take the stage with him Saturday night have, to one extent or another, hitched their wagons to the president. Mayor G.T. Bynum, who is not attending the Saturday rally, has taken considerable criticism for his handling of the situation.
On the other side are public health professionals and the politicians, practically all Democrats, who have warned that the rally is a disaster waiting to happen.
If Trump pulls off the Tulsa rally, his credibility, if not fully restored, is greatly enhanced compared to the stay-at-home, wear-a-mask crowd.
And then there are the rest of us.
If the rally goes to plan, it means more of us go back to work, meet our friends for dinner and go to the movies. Our kids start school later this summer.
If it doesn’t, if the virus spreads like wildfire and people get sick by the thousands instead of the dozens and hundreds die, it means we are locked up even tighter in our homes. It means no school this fall, no football and, for a lot of us, no jobs and no money.
So even if you hate politics, no matter how you feel about Trump or Black Lives Matter, Saturday’s rally matters.