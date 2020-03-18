OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill that would allow public bodies to meet by means of teleconference or video conference.
Senate Bill 661, passed by the Legislature on Tuesday, amends the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act.
“Senate Bill 661 allows all of our boards, commissions and other groups to continue to meet and conduct the people’s business without gathering in groups larger than 10,” Stitt said.
It would expire Nov. 15 or when Stitt lifts the state of emergency implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that no more than 10 people gather together during the outbreak.
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said Tuesday that those bodies taking advantage of the change must record the meeting and allow opportunity for public input.
Video: Tulsa mayor updates residents on coronavirus Gallery: What to know about the closures around Tulsa
When does it take effect?
Bars had to be closed as of noon Tuesday. As of midnight Tuesday, restaurants were limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service, and entertainment venues had to be closed.
AP
What about cafes, food courts and coffee houses?
These businesses must follow the same restrictions imposed on restaurants.
Are there any exceptions?
The executive order does not pertain to institutional or “in-house food cafeterias that serve residents, employees, and clients of businesses, child-care facilities, hospitals, and long-term care facilities.”
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Can I walk into a restaurant to order takeout?
The executive order does not prohibit this, but it will be up to the business owner to establish how to handle carry out, drive-thru and delivery services. Above was the scene Tuesday at Elote Cafe & Catering.
Can a bar or microbrewery still serve food?
Bars that typically offer dine-in service, yes. But like restaurants, they are limited to providing carry out, drive-thru and delivery service.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
What kind of entertainment venues are affected?
Anything you can think of, from movie theaters to fitness centers to bowling alleys to amusement parks. The executive order also applies to Hookah bars, cigar bars and vaping lounges that offer products for on-site consumption.
Tulsa World file
How about grocery stores and convenience stores?
These businesses are not affected because they do not offer food and beverages for on-site consumption. Other businesses that fall into this category include markets, pharmacies, and drug stores.
Does this executive order affect child care facilities, soup kitchens or health care facilities?
No.
For more information, the city of Tulsa has created a page of frequently asked questions online at
. cityoftulsa.org
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @bhoberock