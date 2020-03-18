OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill that would allow public bodies to meet by means of teleconference or video conference.

Senate Bill 661, passed by the Legislature on Tuesday, amends the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act.

“Senate Bill 661 allows all of our boards, commissions and other groups to continue to meet and conduct the people’s business without gathering in groups larger than 10,” Stitt said.

It would expire Nov. 15 or when Stitt lifts the state of emergency implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that no more than 10 people gather together during the outbreak.

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said Tuesday that those bodies taking advantage of the change must record the meeting and allow opportunity for public input. ​

