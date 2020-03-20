...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 7:30 AM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 29.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING
TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE.
Oklahoma lawmakers won't return to Capitol next week amid virus spread
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers will not return next week to the Capitol in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, officials said Friday.
Lawmakers must craft a fiscal year 2021 state budget by the last Friday in May.
The effort appeared daunting as the revenue picture was changing due to dropping oil prices, reduced tax revenue and increasing unemployment as restaurants and other businesses closed to hamper the spread of COVID-19.