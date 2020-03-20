OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers will not return next week to the Capitol in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, officials said Friday.

Lawmakers must craft a fiscal year 2021 state budget by the last Friday in May.

The effort appeared daunting as the revenue picture was changing due to dropping oil prices, reduced tax revenue and increasing unemployment as restaurants and other businesses closed to hamper the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, lawmakers reduced access to the building, limiting it to elected officials, press, staff and invited state employees.

Lawmakers typically take off a portion of the spring break week.

The building was undergoing cleaning after a Senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

