The Oklahoma Ethics Commission sued Oklahoman's For Healthy Living for financial penalties, saying it "repeatedly and intentionally violated the campaign finance laws of Oklahoma." JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — A little-known PAC secretly and illegally funneled thousands of dollars from a wealthy Missouri businessman’s companies to Oklahoma politicians, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission alleged Friday after an investigation.

The Ethics Commission sued the PAC — Oklahoman’s For Healthy Living — for financial penalties, saying it “repeatedly and intentionally violated the campaign finance laws of Oklahoma.”

The only donors to the PAC over the last four years were two Missouri companies, Capital Health Management Inc. and Affordable Equity Partners Inc. The Ethics Commission alleged Capital Health Management donated $35,000 and Affordable Equity Partners donated $8,000 in that time period in violation of state ethics rules against corporate donations.

The president of both companies is Jeffrey E. Smith, a Missouri developer who has come under scrutiny in that state for funding PACs there with donations from Capital Health Management Inc. He did not immediately respond to calls to his main company, JES Holdings LLC, for comment.

