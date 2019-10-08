2019-10-08 ne-okcommutation p1

Gov. Kevin Stitt, seen here touring the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply in July, signed a law this year that makes the provisions of State Question 780 retroactive effective Nov. 1. The state question made simple drug possession a misdemeanor and increased the threshold dollar amount used to determine whether certain property crimes are felonies or misdemeanors, so hundreds of state inmates soon will be eligible for sentence commutations. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman file

 SARAH PHIPPS

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections plans to start holding transition fairs this week to help provide resources for inmates who could soon be released from prison due to a criminal justice reform measure that takes effect next month.

The fairs are designed to help those inmates and others who are nearing release with a variety of re-entry needs, including transitional housing, employment, health care, mental health care, mentoring and transportation.

Hundreds of inmates will soon be affected by House Bill 1269, which Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law earlier this year. The legislation makes the provisions of State Question 780 retroactive.

