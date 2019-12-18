Republicans in Oklahoma’s congressional delegation voiced outrage and indignation over Wednesday’s impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The lone Democrat remained silent.
The four House Republicans all voted against the two impeachment counts, while senior U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe dismissed the proceedings as a pointless vendetta sure to end in acquital by the GOP-controlled Senate.
“The President is not going to be removed from office — period,” Inhofe said in a statement before the House vote was taken. “The House’s action is nothing more than a political sham — one that the vast majority of Oklahomans and I are sick and tired of.”
First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who represents Tulsa, Washington and Wagoner counties, said in a floor speech Wednesday that his constituents are “mad as hell” about impeachment.
“Impeachment is the most severe action the legislative branch can take against the executive branch, and it should be treated with the weight and gravitas it deserves,” Hern said later in a written statement. “That did not happen here. … I could never betray the people of Oklahoma by supporting it.”
There hasn’t been much statewide polling on the issue of Trump’s impeachment. His general approval rating in the state, while down considerably from his first days in office, is in the low- to mid-50s, according to Morning Consult.
About 150 people rallied in favor of impeachment outside Inhofe’s Tulsa office on Tuesday evening.
“Today is probably the darkest day,” said 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin. “This is not what our Founding Fathers intended for us to do when they put in the articles of impeachment.”
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, the only member of the current House delegation in office and voting for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1999, did not directly address the charges against Trump but instead bemoaned the time and energy diverted from the House’s normal business.
“As I have said before, the strength of our democracy comes from the House’s ability to legislate on behalf of the American people,” Lucas said in a written statement. “For more than 200 hundred years the U.S. House of Representatives has stood as a testament to that notion and has served the needs of a great nation. Regrettably today, those needs have been put aside in favor of partisan politics.”
Like other members of the delegation, Lucas complained about the process, calling it “partisan” and “unjust.”
“In the short term,” said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole, “this sharpens partisanship and political differences nationwide, but it will also make it much more difficult to enact meaningful and bipartisan legislation in the future.
“More alarming in the long term, this action sets an unfair precedent that runs the risk of legitimizing impeachment as an acceptable weapon that can now be used in partisan political warfare. That should concern every single one of us.”
Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn did not comment after casting her votes in favor of the two articles of impeachment. Facing a difficult re-election in a Trump-friendly district, Horn said Tuesday that she had concluded that the president had abused his authority and that not to take action would “set a dangerous precedent.”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford tweeted shortly before Wednesday night’s vote: “The Senate must now set aside our work to hold a fair trial on the two impeachment articles based on evidence the House sends us & any fact witnesses they have interviewed.”
