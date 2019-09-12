WASHINGTON — Oklahoma lawmakers addressed marijuana banking, the minimum wage, impeachment, politics and other issues on Wednesday as they briefed state business leaders visiting the nation’s capital.
Freshman Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, making her first appearance before a State Chamber of Oklahoma congressional briefing, was thanked for opposing a bill hiking the minimum wage and for supporting one to allow companies involved in state legalized marijuana production and sales to use the U.S. banking system.
All five U.S. House members from Oklahoma opposed a bill in July to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. It is currently $7.25 an hour. The bill was approved but is unlikely to see Senate action.
Horn said she considered “the impact that it would have on business in Oklahoma.”
