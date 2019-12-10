"Here’s the reality — throughout this entire biased, unprecedented, sham process, I haven’t seen any evidence that would support impeachment of the President."
— U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe
“The fact is that there is absolutely no impeachable offense. They’re just trying to overturn the election because they know they don’t have a candidate that can beat President Trump next year.”
— 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin
"After weeks of impeachment hearings, the truth is that Democrats have failed to prove their case or convince the American people that the wasted time was worth it. There are no grounds here to impeach the president, and I will be voting accordingly.”
— 4th District Congressman Tom Cole