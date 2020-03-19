OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Health Department replaced the state epidemiologist Thursday after a week of rapid developments with the coronavirus pandemic.

The department gave no clear explanation for reassigning Laurence Burnsed, who had been thrust into the role of public explainer about complicated aspects of the virus, its spread and testing.

A news release issued Thursday evening said the department was deploying Burnsed “to provide epidemiological expertise to Oklahoma stakeholders.”

The department announced that Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, who worked as an intelligence service officer for the federal Centers for Disease Control and prevention, will serve as the interim state epidemiologist.

