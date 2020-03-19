OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Health Department replaced the state epidemiologist Thursday after a week of rapid developments with the coronavirus pandemic.
The department gave no clear explanation for reassigning Laurence Burnsed, who had been thrust into the role of public explainer about complicated aspects of the virus, its spread and testing.
At media briefings, Burnsed spoke quickly and seemed to struggle at times with translating technical language into layman’s terms.
A news release issued Thursday evening said the department was deploying Burnsed “to provide epidemiological expertise to Oklahoma stakeholders.”
The department announced that Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, who worked as an intelligence service officer for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will serve as the interim state epidemiologist.
“These actions will provide support to all areas of our state, with emphasis on rural communities, to better understand and meet needs for local community response,” the department said.
“The increase in public relations messaging and epidemiological support will help bridge the gap with local responders in public health and health care experts.”