OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans now have until July 15 to file and pay their state income taxes as well as their federal taxes.
In response to Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin’s announcement Friday that the federal income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, the Oklahoma Tax Commission is extending the 2019 Oklahoma income tax return due date from April 15 to July 15.
Earlier this week, the Internal Revenue Service had announced that those who have to pay additional taxes could have an extra three months beyond the April 15 filing date to make the payments, although all taxpayers would still have to file their federal returns by April 15. In response, the Oklahoma Tax Commission granted a similar deferral for 2019 state income tax payments and first quarter 2020 estimated tax payments.
Friday's announcement means Oklahomans won't have to file their income tax returns until July 15, whether or not they owe additional taxes.
Due dates for other tax types, including sales and withholding, remain the same.