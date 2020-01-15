Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday that he is assembling a panel of local residents to question the four finalists to become the city’s next police chief.
The panel interview will be part of the mayor’s second round of interviews with the candidates and will not be open to the public.
Bynum is expected to announce the panelists’ names Thursday.
“We are assembling this panel so a diversity of viewpoints are included in that second round with the applicants,” Bynum said. “No group recommendation will be made. I want each individual’s candid assessment to help me make this decision.”
Wednesday morning Bynum announced that
he had narrowed the field of internal candidates to succeed Police Chief Chuck Jordan from seven to four.
The finalists are Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Maj. Wendell Franklin, and Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, the mayor announced Wednesday.
Bynum also laid out his plan for continued public engagement in the selection process.
The mayor plans to hold a second round of interviews with applicants Friday followed later in the day by a public meet and greet with the candidates. That will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Ellen Ochoa Elementary, 12000 E. 31st St.
“This will provide an opportunity for each of the applicants to introduce themselves and their vision for the Tulsa Police Department ,” Bynum said in an email to TPD personnel and city councilors. “Following those introductions, the applicants will be available to visit informally with those in attendance. I certainly encourage you to attend this meeting if you would like to learn more about each of them.”
Brooks, 48, joined the Police Department in 1998. He oversees the department’s Operations Bureau.
Dalgleish, 47, is responsible for TPD’s Administrative Bureau. He has been on the police force since 1996.
Franklin was hired by the Police Department in 1997. The 46-year-old is over the Headquarters Division.
Larsen, 64, was hired by the city in 1979. He oversees the Investigations Bureau.
Bynum has spent the last several weeks talking to people in the community about what they would like to see in the next police chief and the Police Department.
Those conversations included three town hall meetings at which several speakers called on him to allow residents to ask questions of the candidates after he had narrowed the field.
Bynum responded to those requests by saying that he wants to be respectful of the hiring process and does not want to turn it into a popularity contest. He has, however, been open to some kind of continued public engagement.
A group of community leaders and elected officials sent Bynum a letter last week requesting that he convene stakeholders identified by city councilors to be part of a formalized recommendation process. The group also called for him and extend the search nationwide.
Bynum has repeatedly said that he has not ruled out taking the search external. He’s also made clear that he believes it is more likely than not that new police chief will come from what he’s described as a field of highly qualified internal candidates.
Bynum has not set a deadline for selecting a new police chief.