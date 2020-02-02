After an effort that was unsuccessful last fall, supporters of an effort to nullify a bill allowing permitless carry will try again to collect enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.
Last session, lawmakers passed House Bill 2597, called “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry,” and the law took effect Nov. 1.
It was the first bill signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Fifteen other states have a similar statute.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, spearheaded the first opposition effort, which failed to get the needed 59,320 signatures to get the issue before Oklahoma voters in the next election.
Lowe, along with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Oklahomans for Safe Communities, are set to announce a second petition effort to oppose the new law. A news conference is set for Monday morning at the Capitol.
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, was the author of House Bill 2597.
Echols said after the first petition failed that it was time to move past the issue and discuss best practices and data to reduce gun violence.
Lowe was also plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court seeking to put the law on hold, but the state Supreme Court declined to weigh in after an Oklahoma County district judge declined to issue an injunction.
Lowe has said he believes that the law will result in an increase in gun violence. He said training and a permit should be required. He also believes it will increase the number of gun accidents because no training is required.
Gallery: What you should know about permitless carry