OKLAHOMA CITY — A petition drive for a referendum to nullify permitless carry is about 10,000 signatures short, and supporters say they will continue working until their deadline later Thursday.

Supporters of an effort to nullify House Bill 2597 have until 5 p.m. Thursday to turn the needed 59,320 signatures into the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office to get the issue on a statewide ballot in 2020.

The measure, called both permitless carry and constitutional carry, allows individuals to carry a weapon without a permit or training.

Passed last legislative session, HB 2957 was the first bill signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and takes effect Nov. 1.

The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and others filed a challenge to the proposed referendum with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday.

Featured video

Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.

Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Tags

Capitol Bureau Writer

Barbara has covered the statehouse since 1994. She covers politics, appellate courts and state agencies. She has worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465

Recommended for you