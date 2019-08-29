OKLAHOMA CITY — A petition drive for a referendum to nullify permitless carry is about 10,000 signatures short, and supporters say they will continue working until their deadline later Thursday.
Supporters of an effort to nullify House Bill 2597 have until 5 p.m. Thursday to turn the needed 59,320 signatures into the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office to get the issue on a statewide ballot in 2020.
The measure, called both permitless carry and constitutional carry, allows individuals to carry a weapon without a permit or training.
Passed last legislative session, HB 2957 was the first bill signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and takes effect Nov. 1.
The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and others filed a challenge to the proposed referendum with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday.
