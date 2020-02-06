An initiative petition to create an independent redistricting commission will be refiled after the Oklahoma Supreme Court announced a ruling on the policy the previous day, supporters say.
The proposed State Question 804 seeks to change how the state draws legislative and congressional boundaries by creating an independent redistricting commission and removing the Legislature from the process.
The petition was filed by People Not Politicians.
The state's high court ruled that the gist did not adequately reflect that the intent was to prevent partisan gerrymandering.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a previous story, “The proposal is a solution in search of a problem given that courts have never found impermissible gerrymandering to have occurred in Oklahoma."
The Legislature is required to redraw districts following the 2020 census.
Andy Moore, executive director of People Not Politicians, said the group believes its petition is constitutional.
"While this ruling changes nothing about our movement, we will follow the Court’s helpful guidance in rewriting the gist and we will refile our petition immediately," he said in a statement. "Oklahoma voters deserve the chance to vote on this measure and end partisan gerrymandering once and for all.”