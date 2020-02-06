A new initiative petition to create an independent redistricting commission was filed Thursday after the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out the original version.
The proposed State Question 804 seeks to change how the state draws legislative and congressional boundaries by creating an independent redistricting commission and removing the Legislature from the process.
The petition was filed by the group People Not Politicians.
The state’s high court ruled that the gist, or language describing the state question on initiative petitions, did not adequately reflect that the intent was to prevent partisan gerrymandering.
The Legislature is required to redraw districts following the 2020 census.
Andy Moore, executive director of People Not Politicians, said the group believes its petition is constitutional.
“We took the excellent guidance from the Supreme Court and rewrote the gist and clarified some other minor aspects of the language, and we refiled today,” Moore said. “We are confident we satisfied all of the court’s requests.”
Moore said supporters still have time to get the question on the 2020 ballot. Because a constitutional change is being proposed, 177,958 will be required on the initiative petition seeking a vote.
Passage of the state question would be detrimental to the state, said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
The proposal would make substantial changes and obliterate the checks and balances in the process, he said.
“I am glad the court found the gist was not an accurate representation of what was contained in the state question,” Treat said. “It is a very dangerous state question.”